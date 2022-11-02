NEWPORT — Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church is hosting its annual Christmas Missions Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the LABC Family Life Center at 234 Lincoln Avenue.
The event is completely full of vendors, and proceeds from all vendor spots and from the concessions will be donated to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.
Vendors will offer a variety of items, so you can mark several gifts off your holiday lists. Some of the items that will be available include:
Handmade crafts
Origami Owl jewelry
Children’s boutique clothing
Adult boutique clothing
Homemade soaps
Homemade lotions
Homemade candles
Handmade shirts
Tumblers
Ornaments
Christmas wreaths
Paparazzi jewelry
Thirty-One Gifts
Rae Dunn merchandise
Tupperware
Scentsy
Mary Kay
Monogrammed items
Homemade baked goods
Paintings
Signs
According to Kim Suggs, who started the bazaar, the event has been going on for about eight years.
She explained only 38 vendors can fit inside the building, but this year there is a vendor who has musical instruments who asked to be outside, so they will have a total of 39 vendors. Each vendor pays $40 for their spot, and those funds are given to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.
“We will have vendors throughout the gym and throughout the classrooms,” Suggs said. “We have a completely full house.”
The church will sell concessions that include hot dogs with homemade chili, chips, and drinks. Proceeds from those concessions will also go to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. She said that several vendors will be selling homemade baked goods and foods as well.
Suggs estimates the bazaar raises about $1,500 per year for the offering, and has probably raised more than $12,000 for the offering since it was started.
“We will definitely have something for everyone, and it is a great chance to get your Christmas shopping underway,” Suggs said.
