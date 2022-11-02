LABC Bazaar

The Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church Christmas Missions Bazaar always has a variety of vendors. Last year’s event had a variety of items.

NEWPORT — Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church is hosting its annual Christmas Missions Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the LABC Family Life Center at 234 Lincoln Avenue.

The event is completely full of vendors, and proceeds from all vendor spots and from the concessions will be donated to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering.

