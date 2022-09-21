Tree Planting

Dig a hole at least 1/3 wider than the ball. Stretch out roots if they are from a container and compacted.

]Fall is a great time to plant trees, as it allows the tree roots to settle in and get established during the dormant season, making it better prepared for the Spring growth spurt and summer heat. You can plant even in early winter as long as the soil is not frozen. Here are some tree planting guidelines:

Plant the tree no deeper than it was being grown.

