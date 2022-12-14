This year’s Newport Christmas Parade was the fifth time that Veterans in Focus has sponsored a float. The 2022 float was the third time women veterans have been featured. Destiney Freeman, one of the veterans who has been on the other floats coordinated the design and riders.
The theme of the float showcased families at home and women soldiers stationed overseas. At the rear of the float was a platform depicting a living room setting. There were blue stars on the windows representing that there is a family member serving in the military, The candles in the windows are for “leaving a light on” and the empty chair symbolizes a family waiting for their soldier to return. (The chair came from my grandmother’s home and she used it, many years ago, waiting for my uncle to come home from Paris Island.)
On each side of the float underneath the windows was a painted “Memorial Daisy.” Bonnie Bonner, president of Female Veterans of East Tennessee shares its meaning: “The Memorial Daisy was conceived and produced by the Female Veterans of East Tennessee to honor and remember all females who while serving with the Armed Services of the United States, lost their lives or who were held as prisoners of war from the Revolutionary War through Iraq and Afghanistan. The petals of the daisy represent the Armed Services of the United States by their individual service color. The lone black petal remembers those held as prisoners of war.”
The three women, in military uniforms at the front of the float were decorating “Charley Brown” Christmas trees and reading mail from home. They will be “making the best of a deployment away from loved ones”.
The women veterans, their branch and length of service, on the float, were Destiney, ANG 8 years and Falon Essary, Navy 21 years were in “civies.” Ciji Laws Dunn, ANG 16 years, Beth Gould, Army 8 years, and Anne Reathiford, Air Force 3 years. Plans are already starting for next year to again recognize women veterans, so if you know of one have them contact us at the information at the end of the column.
Destiney is also vice president of Female Veterans of East Tennessee. The group gathers for fellowship the 2nd Saturday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans hall, 148 Pine Street from 2 to 4 pm. All female veterans are welcome.
CORRECTION: While watching the Facebook posting of the Christmas Parade the announcer mistakenly gave credit to Veterans in Focus for the American flag being carried by the Cocke County Navy JROTC. Fact is that the concept for carrying the flag came from David Kenny and the Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The spotlight on the fire truck was focused on the flag as a reminder of those who are serving in the military around the world.
WREATHS: Volunteers are still needed to help place wreaths on veterans’ graves. The Wreaths Across America program for “Veterans Buried in the Park” will be held at the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park Cosby Campground Pavilion Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at noon. You can contact Sheila Evans at 865-654-8473 for more information.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
