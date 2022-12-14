This year’s Newport Christmas Parade was the fifth time that Veterans in Focus has sponsored a float. The 2022 float was the third time women veterans have been featured. Destiney Freeman, one of the veterans who has been on the other floats coordinated the design and riders.

The theme of the float showcased families at home and women soldiers stationed overseas. At the rear of the float was a platform depicting a living room setting. There were blue stars on the windows representing that there is a family member serving in the military, The candles in the windows are for “leaving a light on” and the empty chair symbolizes a family waiting for their soldier to return. (The chair came from my grandmother’s home and she used it, many years ago, waiting for my uncle to come home from Paris Island.)

