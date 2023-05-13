USDA food commodities will be distributed by Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority and its Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center.
Distribution will be held at the National Guard Armory located off Cosby Highway on Tuesday, May 23 starting at 9 a.m. and will last until all food is distributed or until noon. The distribution is offered through Douglas-Cherokee Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center and funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
This service will be a drive-thru service only, and therefore, no one should exit their vehicles or park at any time. This is to insure proper social distancing and the health and well-being of all recipients, volunteers, and staff. Entrance will be directly off Cosby Hwy (at the large military tank and flag pole). All cars will need to remain in a single file line and stay to the left of the armory building.
Eligibility will be based on proof of Cocke County residency and total monthly household income not in excess of the state-established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size. Recipients must plan on bringing proof of residency and have knowledge of their households’ current monthly income.
No one shall be excluded from participation in or denied benefits based on the grounds of handicap and/or disability, age, race, color, religion, sex or national origin. For more information, call Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Cocke County Neighborhood Service Center at (423) 623-3066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.