QUILT

Colonel William Ivory is shown with the Quilt of Valor he received at the Cocke County High School Veterans Day program.

 PHOTO: T.O. GALLOWAY

With the weather turning cold, one veteran got a big surprise that will keep not only his body but most importantly his heart warm. At last week’s Veterans Day program at the Cocke County High School (CCHS) the Commander of the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Lt. Colonel William Ivory was surprised with a Quilt of Valor.

In all there were four Quilts of Valor presented by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild at this year’s Veterans Day program. The three other veterans, which included Colonel Ivory’s brother-in-law, were sworn to secrecy. The three were CCHS’s new principal, A.C. Willis, his father the Reverend Arthur Willis, US Army, and Shawn Phillips, US Army.

