With the weather turning cold, one veteran got a big surprise that will keep not only his body but most importantly his heart warm. At last week’s Veterans Day program at the Cocke County High School (CCHS) the Commander of the school’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Lt. Colonel William Ivory was surprised with a Quilt of Valor.
In all there were four Quilts of Valor presented by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild at this year’s Veterans Day program. The three other veterans, which included Colonel Ivory’s brother-in-law, were sworn to secrecy. The three were CCHS’s new principal, A.C. Willis, his father the Reverend Arthur Willis, US Army, and Shawn Phillips, US Army.
Ivory’s wife Cynthia was behind the mission to keep the quilt a secret. She had seen other veterans get quilts and knew what receiving one would mean to him. On the application for the presentation Cynthia supplied the following information about Col. Ivory’s military career.
William Ivory entered the Marine Corps with an enlisted rank in 1983. He retired as an “05” or Lieutenant Colonel in 2006. He served in the Cold War, Persian Gulf War Operation, including Desert Shield, Desert Storm (ODS) and Enduring Freedom (OEF).
Duty stations:
Stateside — Marine Corps Air Stations New River, North Carolina, and Cherry Point, North Carolina; Aviation Supply Office Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Headquarters Marine Corps Henderson Hall; Mountain Home Air Force Base (Idaho); Biloxi, Mississippi.
Cynthia provides an “inside” view of her husband and said, “As an enlisted man, he received the Good Conduct Medal. Upon making officer rank, he proudly wears the term Mustang (A military officer who previously served in the military as an enlisted service member). He loves his country. He was and IS proud to have served. He tells everyone that it was his honor to serve his country. He is currently the Cocke County NJROTC Senior Naval Science Instructor hoping to guide the youth of tomorrow.”
The secret mission was completed and Colonel Ivory was more than surprised. A couple days after the presentation I got to talk with Ivory, who is also my friend. He has done a remarkable job training the young women and men who choose to be part of the CCHS JROTC program. Many of the cadets have volunteered to support many veterans programs and events. His troop strength was hampered by COVID and he only has five seniors in this year’s program, but the numbers are headed back the right way.
I asked him how he felt about receiving the quilt and he said, “I was very surprised when they called my name. I have been told that everybody around me knew. Even a number of my cadets knew I was receiving the award. This secret project has been operated clandestinely since June 2021. You could’ve knocked me over with a feather.”
After the presentations on Friday, Nov. 11 , the Quilt Guild presented 13 quilts at the West End Baptist Church on Nov. 12 and another 18 at the Peace Freewill Baptist Church on Nov. 13. Since its beginning in 2015, it has presented 534 quilts to veterans in our community. If you are, or know of a veteran who has not received a quilt, you can contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340, to have the name added to their list.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; By mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.