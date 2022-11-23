As you may know, I always have something to read in my hand or pocket or “book bag” that I carry. I love to read.

I actually learned to read with understanding in the second grade at Newport Grammar when we were in the “reading circle,” at least that is what I called it. We were called up to take our place in a circle of chairs and, one by one, we read from the various paragraphs of our reading assignment.

