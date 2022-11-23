As you may know, I always have something to read in my hand or pocket or “book bag” that I carry. I love to read.
I actually learned to read with understanding in the second grade at Newport Grammar when we were in the “reading circle,” at least that is what I called it. We were called up to take our place in a circle of chairs and, one by one, we read from the various paragraphs of our reading assignment.
I had learned a few of the words in the glossary and could somewhat hold my own with their pronunciation, but understanding? Well, that was a book of a different color!
Until it wasn’t! Until I learned to read and understand what I had read! That might sound like a little thing to you, but it was really big deal to Tommy!
So, I was reading the other day, just flipping through the pages of several reference books I have collected down through this last half century of ministry.
And I ran across this in Walter Knight’s Book of Illustrations: p 334: Eerdman’s Publishing, 1950:
A ship was anchored in a rather perilous position in a gathering storm and the shipmates were all trying to get ashore before it really hit and gave them all a really bad day.
The “new guy” was having a whole heap of trouble accomplishing this. He couldn’t keep his eyes off of the raging waves and roaring winds, and there was “no way” he was going to be able to get ashore in one piece.
Then the captain showed him a special lantern with a small circular opening in the glass on only one side; and it projected a small – very small – ray of light.
Together, they started disembarking the ship. The captain assured the scared seaman he was going to be all right if he just took one step at a time, and only in the pattern of light emitted from the unusual lantern.
The waves were getting more and more boisterous and the night was getting more and more darkened and still they pressed on, stepping only where the small ray of light fell on the pathway. Holding on to the captain’s strong hand, they made their way to safety.
The next morning, the captain took the somewhat settled down seaman out to where the ship was tied to the dock.
The “pathway” had been a very narrow plank that lay between the ship and the shore and had either of them turned to the right or left one little bit, both of them would have fallen into the raging sea and, no doubt, drowned.
But they moved in the light – and only in the very narrow pattern of light and made it home scared and soaked, but safe.
It’s that way in life sometimes. Believers often come to a dark passage or some very severe trial which overshadows the way we want to go. We think we know best, but our captain tells us to walk in His steps, walk only where He has the light – and we can make it home.
The storms of life may rage and the angry waves may threaten to engulf us, but if we keep our eyes on our captain – the Lord Jesus Christ, we shall outride all the storms of life; and have an abundant entrance into the haven of eternal rest!
Think about it, and make sure you are in His Hands and walking as He leads you.
No? Not sure? You can be! Don’t know how? I do, and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since 1971, and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of The Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
