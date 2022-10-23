Joining elementary schools across the country, Grassy Fork Elementary School recently conducted its annual Fire Prevention program with their K-8 students.
In addition to the historical home fire prevention program, Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department has partnered with the TN Division of Forestry by including “Wildland Mitigation” in the annual elementary school fire prevention program.
Wildland Mitigation is a topic which has gained the attention of folks living in east Tennessee with the recent Sevier County fires. Wildland Mitigation looks at the fuels (trees, bushes, dead vegetation, etc.) which may be located within 100 feet of home.
With the thinning out of these fuels, homeowners are able to reduce their risk from wildland fires.
Each year, firefighters from the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department train students on life saving home fire safety tips. This year, students learned about:
Wildland Mitigation
Safer roofing and siding materials in the event of wildland fires
Fire dangers of putting an extension cord under a rug
Dangers of putting water on a grease fire
“Stop Drop & Roll”
“ONLY” Stop Drop & Roll if you are on fire
Home Fire Drills
“Get Out & STAY Out”
“Shut the Door”
The Fire Triangle – Heat, Fuel & Oxygen
Smoke detectors (placement, maintenance and timely replacement).
Placing furniture or other objects in front of or near heaters. Often items are moved around after the cold months and forgotten when heaters are again needed.
According to the Tennessee state fire marshal, a “closed” door can be one of the best pieces of firefighting & lifesaving equipment. It can:
Reduce fire growth and spread
Limit damage to your home
Possibly save lives
The Tennessee fire marshal’s office recommends:
Close the bedroom door when sleeping, if possible.
Close doors behind you when escaping a room or building that’s on fire.
Keep fire doors closed. Never wedge, disable or prop open fire doors in any building.
In addition to taking home an evacuation plan to prepare with their parents, this year students were also given a Wildland Mitigation plan to plan with their parents. The top three winners on the home evacuation plan will again this year ride home in a fire truck.
The top three winners with the Wildland Mitigation plan will receive prizes from the TN Division of Forestry.
At the end of the presentation, students got to see the firefighters in their structural firefighting clothing up close.
After the classroom portion of the Fire Prevention program, the Grassy Fork students went outside and enjoyed the annual spraying of fire hoses. Students sprayed water from the 1 3/4” fire hoses, which is the primary hose line that firefighters use for attacking both structure and vehicle fires.
For those interested in helping your local community in your local fire department or local volunteer fire department. Although firefighters are always needed, you can also help in areas such as mechanics, grant writing, fund raising, clerical and rehab.
As a training ground for our youth, many volunteer fire departments have a junior or cadet fire program where youth can join at 14 years of age. These programs teach youth discipline, structure, and training in first aid and fire science. Although Junior firefighters are allowed to go to the fire scene, they are not permitted to work in the “hot zone”. The junior program is a great way to teach our youth of today personal and community responsibility.
