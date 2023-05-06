The annual National Day of Prayer service was held Thursday morning outside the Cocke County Courthouse in Newport. Several agencies were represented during the program.
The Rev. Mike Hensley, director of missions for the East Tennessee Baptist Association, opened the service. He told those attending that prayer does make a difference, and prayer impacts the entire community.
He said, “Prayer does change things, and we need to hold our families, our community, our country and our nation up in prayer.”
Cocke County Trustee Mitch Fine and his wife, Rita, sang “It’s Amazing What A Prayer Can Do.”
The Rev. Zane Stuart, pastor of St. Tide Missionary Baptist Church and prayer coordinator for the East Tennessee Baptist Association, talked about God’s marvelous plan in Ephesians 3, and quoted President Ronald Reagan, “{span}The family has always been the cornerstone of American society. Our families nurture, preserve and pass on to each succeeding generation the values we share and cherish, values that are the foundation for our freedoms. In the family we learn our first lessons of God and man, love and discipline, rights and responsibilities, human dignity and human frailty.”
Stuart then led a prayer for families.
Dwayne Huskey, retired Army and Army National Guard, led a prayer for the military and pointed out “the sun never goes down on our military.” He pointed out that there is daylight somewhere that U.S. troops are stationed regardless of the time here. He then led those attending in a prayer for our military troops.
Dr. Wayne Whitaker, pastor of Northport Baptist Church, led a prayer for the churches and media, asking that they be used for God’s glory and to help others.
Dennis Balch, Cocke County School System attendance supervisor, led a prayer for the education system, including the students, the families of the students, the educators, the staff and everyone who plays a role in educating the children in our communities.
David Gregg, of Parkway Auto Parts, represented businesses and led a prayer for businesses and those running businesses, encouraging them to run their businesses as God would want.
Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball concluded the program with a prayer for law enforcement and first responders. Referring to a high-speed chase right before the service, he said, “I am thankful things turned out the way they did, and everyone is going home at the end of the day.”
“Our job is to help people and serve our community, then get home at the end of the day,” he said. “I am constantly praying for all of our law enforcement officers and our first responders because we never know what we might encounter from day to day.”
Hensley then gave the benediction for the service.
