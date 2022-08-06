COM_White_Coat_7897b.jpg

On July 29 the Quillen College of Medicine welcomed 78 medical students in the Class of 2026 at a traditional White Coat Ceremony. Among those was Parrottsville's Christian Blazer.

JOHNSON CITY—East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Quillen College of Medicine welcomed 78 medical students in the Class of 2026 at a traditional White Coat Ceremony at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts on July 29.

“This is a meaningful ceremony for our students and their families, and also for our faculty and staff as we have been awaiting and preparing for this new class for many months,” said Dr. Bill Block, ETSU vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “For the past two years, we have been working to transform our pre-clerkship curriculum. The Class of 2026 will be the first class to experience these changes designed to further enhance the experience and outcomes for our students through an integrated organ system approach. We are confident that this will continue our great tradition of training future physicians for the region.”

