Scenic Tennessee has launched Tennessee Vistas and the website tnvistas.org, a crowd-sourced initiative to identify, map and help ensure the future of Tennessee’s most beloved and significant scenic views.
Beginning with a pilot viewshed inventory in the Upper Cumberlands, individuals and organizations across the state will be encouraged to use their smartphones or computers to nominate the views they consider essential to the character, history, economy and/or quality of life in their region.
The top-ranked views will become part of a “Tennessee Scenic Viewshed Register” that organizers hope will be widely used in areas from tourism and education to marketing and long-range planning.
“Tennessee is averaging a half-million new residents every 10 years,” said Marge Davis, president of Scenic Tennessee and a board member of Scenic America. “We’re lucky to have such a strong economy, but we need to make sure we don’t lose sight of the scenic qualities that draw people here in the first place. As our state continues to grow, this database can be a resource for local planning boards, developers and other land-use decision-makers. If they choose to make use of the data—for instance, to set aside land for a new park, or to reduce visual impacts when development is unavoidable—Scenic Tennessee and its partners will gladly share expertise and resources. This project gives Tennesseans a say in what our landscapes look like 20, 30, even 100 years from now.”
“Tennessee’s natural beauty sets our state apart and is why millions of visitors from around the globe keep coming back year after year,” added Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “We applaud Scenic Tennessee’s work in helping identify and preserve these landmarks for generations to come.”
How the Inventory Will Work
Modeled after a similar initiative developed for Scenic Virginia by landscape architects at Virginia Tech, Tennessee’s viewshed inventory will proceed roughly by the state’s nine development districts, beginning with a pilot running now through October 3 in four counties in the scenic Upper Cumberlands: Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White.
In each region, community members will be invited to submit photos at www.tnvistas.org. Nominated views may be rural or urban, natural or cultural, already protected or prone to development. The only “rule” is that the photographer must be standing on public property that is accessible by publicly maintained roads or trails.
Once nominations are in, organizers will hold community ranking sessions (live and online) during which participants will use a simple methodology to score views for scenic quality as well as level of public engagement or concern. The top-ranked views will go into a searchable database—the Tennessee Scenic Viewshed Register—and be placed on an interactive map created for Scenic Tennessee under contract with STS-GIS, the geographic information systems section of the state’s Strategic Technology Solutions division.
The partnership between STS-GIS and Scenic Tennessee is “unique,” said Paul Dudley, STS-GIS location intelligence analyst. While his group primarily assists other state agencies, a dataset of viewsheds “will be a valuable asset to citizens, state agencies, tourism, developers and planning organizations across the state.”
Scenic Tennessee in turn benefits from STS-GIS’ extensive arsenal of mapping technology, said Davis. This includes “ArcGIS StoryMaps,” an increasingly popular product in which maps, images, video, text, narration and other media are combined to tell a story or explore a theme. Davis said her group is already planning an annual “Tennessee Top 10 Viewsheds” story map once the register is complete. The project may also incorporate data layers from other agencies, such as TDOT’s scenic byways program and TVA’s database of scenic overlooks.
Scenic Tennessee is launching Tennessee Vistas in partnership with its parent organization, Scenic America, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that focuses on scenic conservation issues on the national level while supporting states and communities with local concerns.
In supporting Scenic Tennessee’s work in developing this database, Scenic America hopes to inspire other states and regions to take similar steps to preserve and protect their own scenic views. Scenic America President Mark Falzone noted, “We all share a responsibility to protect our scenic views, but in order to do that, we need to identify where they are. This project makes it easy for Tennesseans to play a role in that critical work.”
A report on the pilot inventory will be presented October 21 during Scenic America’s 2022 Scenic Symposium October 19-21 in Nashville. Scenic Tennessee will co-host the event, open to the public. For more information, visit www.scenic.org/resources/conferences/2022-symposium.
