Butterfly milkweed adds bright pops of vivid orange color to Tennessee landscapes starting in early June. The native milkweed species, shown here growing at the University of Tennessee Gardens, Crossville, has a small, tidy habit that fits well in many garden beds. It performs best, however, when planted in poor soils, even heavy clay, rather than rich, fertile soils, and full sun is a must. Photo courtesy of Janet Dowlen.

Tennessee has 14 native species of milkweed (Asclepias sp.). Most are easily grown from seed and can do well in landscape plantings and all are excellent for feeding native pollinator insects. Butterflies, bees, beetles, flies, moths and a variety of wasp species obtain nectar from milkweed plants.

Milkweeds have become synonymous with the monarch butterfly. Yet, the monarch is one of many insect species that depend on milkweed to complete their life cycle. Other insects use the plants as their sole food source. You will also see them on milkweed, and they should not necessarily be viewed as pests.

