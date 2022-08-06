etsu pharmacy
Courtesy of ETSU

East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering a free college class for dual enrollment high school students across the region to learn more about the pharmacy profession and how to get into pharmacy school. The course will be free for all students who have a 3.0 high school GPA or above and are dual enrolled.

This course will be online and asynchronous, meaning students can participate at any point.

