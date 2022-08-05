twra bear

In June, a black bear died after getting stuck inside a car parked outside a Sevierville rental cabin on a 95-degree day as temperatures inside the vehicle likely reached over 140 degrees. The culprit appeared to only have been an empty soda can and snack food bag.

 Courtesy of TWRA

Tennessee’s black bears are trying to adapt to the state’s continually increasing human population as 7 million people now call Tennessee home.

According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State since 2019.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.