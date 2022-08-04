Food City logo

In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent flooding in Eastern KY, Food City is teaming up with WYMT-TV, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.

Food City has pledged a $25,000 contribution to kick off the drive. “The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

