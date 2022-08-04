In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent flooding in Eastern KY, Food City is teaming up with WYMT-TV, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.
Food City has pledged a $25,000 contribution to kick off the drive. “The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by this tragic flooding and we certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.
The campaign will run through Friday, August 12, in all Kentucky and Tri-City area Food City locations. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkout. 100 percent of collected funds will benefit Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.
“We greatly appreciate the tremendous support shown by our loyal customers, associates, and business partners during past times of crisis. Food City is making a $25,000 contribution to kick off the efforts and we would like to once again call upon your generosity and invite everyone to join us in providing aid to those in need,” said Smith. “We would also like to express our deepest appreciation to WYMT-TV, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities for their partnership on this critical initiative.”
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 139 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.
