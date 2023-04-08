Discussion regarding the Parrottsville Town Hall building was put on hold at Thursday’s commission meeting. At the previous month’s meeting, discussions were held regarding getting an appraisal and putting the building up for sale.
PARROTTSVILLE — The Parrottsville Town Council set a date and location for Parrottsville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening, accepted a bid for tree removal and heard an unscheduled citizen’s complaint.
Commissioners Ronnie Hommel and Dennis Worley were in attendance. Mayor Gayla Hommel was not present. Town Attorney Jeff Greene and Town Recorder and Clerk Sharon Peters were also in attendance.
The commissioners voted to set the Fourth of July celebration, which includes a fireworks display, for Saturday, July 1, at Parrottsville Elementary School.
“I have to say we have of the best fireworks displays in East Tennessee,” said Greene. “We have the best of any small town, and probably better than some of the larger towns. It is definitely something to be proud of.”
Two bids were submitted for the removal of five trees, trimming of other trees and cleaning up the brush afterwards. One bid was from J&L Tree Services for $4,500 and the other bid was from Posey’s Tree Service for $6,500. The commissioners voted to accept the bid from J&L Tree Services, which was $2,000 less and would include the same services.
Discussing the old town hall building off Parrott Circle was put on hold. At last month’s meeting the council had discussed getting the building appraised and talked about the possibility of putting the building up for sale.
The council discussed the possibility of renting out the downstairs area of town hall for special events. It was pointed out that there is a large space that includes a kitchen area. The space is separate from the area used by the police department.
Commissioner Hommel said that the area could hold a maximum of 25 people. They talked about charging $50 rent, but then there was some discussion about whether to charge a deposit. The commission voted for Greene to prepare a rental agreement for them to consider at a future meeting.
After the meeting was adjourned, Parrottsville resident William Smith addressed the commissioners about a camper that is hooked to utilities at InSane Firearms. According to the discussion, the camper is being lived in while a home is being built. Smith first addressed the commissioners during the February meeting. He said that a camper connected to utilities in the city limits is not permitted.
Smith said that in 2017 while he was having his home remodeled an officer served him with a letter from the town saying he had 10 days to remove his camper that he had been living in. He said he did not have time to sell the camper, so he had to give it away. He said that if the town is not going to enforce the law, they owe him $2,500 for his camper.
The town had just gotten its new books from the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) and Greene handed them out before the meeting began. When reviewing the book, Greene could not find a law that said a camper could not be used as a temporary residence in the town. According to the letter that Smith was served with in 2017, the applicable ordinance at that time was 4-103.
“I cannot find it in the new book,” Greene said. “I will have to review it and contact MTAS about the matter. I don’t know if the law has changed or not.”
Smith asked if the town would be reimbursing him for the camper that they said he had to move. Greene explained there was a law in 2017 that said a camper could not be connected to utilities and used as a residence in the town.
Smith got up to leave and said to the council, “You are going to be heard about near and far. They are definitely going to hear about you. I am going to make sure you all are put on the map.”
He had previously threatened legal action over the matter because he was forced to move his camper and the owner of the camper at InSane Firearms has not been told they have to move.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.