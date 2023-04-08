Parrottsville Town Hall building

Discussion regarding the Parrottsville Town Hall building was put on hold at Thursday’s commission meeting. At the previous month’s meeting, discussions were held regarding getting an appraisal and putting the building up for sale.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

PARROTTSVILLE — The Parrottsville Town Council set a date and location for Parrottsville’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday evening, accepted a bid for tree removal and heard an unscheduled citizen’s complaint.

Commissioners Ronnie Hommel and Dennis Worley were in attendance. Mayor Gayla Hommel was not present. Town Attorney Jeff Greene and Town Recorder and Clerk Sharon Peters were also in attendance.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.