After a three-year delay, the Cocke County Education banquet will finally be held and the recipients of the Celebrate Our Success Award will be recognized. The banquet was set for 2020, but because of COVID, it was postponed. It will now be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table. To obtain tickets, call Dr. Rich Lloyd at (423) 623-3034 or (423) 237-0381.
The recipients are four Parrottsville natives — Mickey Blazer, Ronnie Nease, Dr. Eric Nease and the late Mary Dee Ottinger.
Usually, the foundation presents the prestigious award to someone who received their elementary and high school education in Cocke County and who has distinguished themselves in their chosen profession.
Here is a closer look at the four recipients who will be honored on March 23:
Mickey Blazer
Blazer is executive vice president of pharmacy and fuel operations at K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., (Food City). He started his career in the grocery industry after graduating from Parrottsville High School.
Blazer took classes at Walters State Community College and Virginia Highlands Community College. He also participated in numerous educational opportunities available through the grocery industry. He completed the Food Market Institute’s “Food Industry Management Program,” which included total store management and executive leadership courses at Western Michigan University and Cornell University.
Having joined K-VA-T in 1977, and since that time, he has served in various management roles. In 2017, he was promoted to his current executive vice president role where he is responsible for the oversight of fuel and pharmacy operations for Food City’s 153 retail stores, which include 108 pharmacies, 102 fuel centers and five convenience stores.
Blazer has been active in his local Optimist Club, and is committed to the education of local youth. For three years he served as president of the Morristown Plaza Merchants Association. He was chairman of the East Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Stores Golf Tournament, which raises funds for college scholarships.
Blazer was inducted into the Tennessee Grocers Education Foundation “Hall of Eagles,” which recognizes individuals who have worked to raise over $100,000 for the foundation, or have contributed to the foundation’s furtherance.
Blazer is married to the former Susan Renner, also a Parrottsville native. They have two children, Joseph, of Mount Juliet, and Crysta, of Morristown. They have one granddaughter, Annabelle Cox, of Morristown, and a great-granddaughter, Raelann. The Blazers reside in Morristown.
Ronnie Nease
After having served as the director of environmental health with the Knox County Health Department since June 2003, Nease retired on May 26, 2021, after 32 years of service at the facility. He oversaw the food program, ground water program, building operations and air quality for the department. He started work at the health department in 1982.
He is a 1971 graduate of Parrottsville High School, and a 1975 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville having earned a Bachelor of Science degree in dairy production. He received his Master of Science degree in animal nutrition from UT in 1977.
From 1977 to 1979 he was employed by Tennessee Farmers Cooperative in La Vergne, and later became manager of the Roane Farmers Cooperative in Harriman and continued in that role until 1982.
Nease is the son of Mildred Nease, of Parrottsville, and the late George Ray Nease. He and his wife, Karen, live in Mascot. They have two children, Nathan and Megan, and a grandson, James. They are members of Clear Springs Baptist Church.
Dr. Eric Nease
Nease attended Parrottsville Elementary School and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1988. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1992. He then went to the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree in 1996. He was valedictorian of his high school class as well as his dentistry class. He stayed in Memphis to complete orthodontic training and received a Master of Dental Science degree in 1999.
He joined the practice of Dr. Phil Higginbothan in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He is a member of several professional organizations, and served as president of the Spartanburg Dental Society, the Piedmont District Dental Society, the South Carolina Association of Orthodontists and the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation.
He and his wife, Melody, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Jesse Boyd Elementary School, still live in Spartanburg. They have four grown children, Sydney, Cameron, Ashley and Reagan.
Nease is an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, and is passionate about international missions. He has made several dental mission trips to San Juan de la Maguana in the western Dominican Republic.
Nease is a son of Mildred Nease, of Parrottsville, and the late George Ray Nease.
Mary Dee Ottinger
The foundation regularly honors one person posthumously at each banquet. This banquet’s recipient is Mary Dee Ottinger, who was a longtime teacher in Parrottsville.
Born in 1920, she was the daughter of Mel and Julia (Neas) Ottinger. She started her education at Baltimore School, which was a two-room building. She recalled her father hitching a horse to a sled so she could get to school on days when it had snowed.
After four years at Baltimore School, she finished her elementary and high school education at Parrottsville. After graduating high school, she enrolled at East Tennessee State College. After graduating in 1942, she started her teaching career.
Ottinger taught almost every subject at one time or another, and said she loved teaching English, geography and math, but loathed teaching history. She did almost everything at the school in addition to the classroom duties. She established the first Junior Beta Club, taught crafts and refereed a volleyball game.
An active member of the Salem Home Demonstration Club, she worked to make the annual Parrottsville Fire Supper a success. She was an active member of the Cocke County Retired Teachers Association and was very active as a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
She and her husband, Willis Ottinger, were the parents of one son, Allen. They had two grandchildren, Bradley and Haley, and four great-grandchildren, Breanna, Braden, Brent and Bailee.
Ottinger died on July 9, 2014, at the age of 94. She is buried in the cemetery at Salem Lutheran Church.
