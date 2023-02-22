After a three-year delay, the Cocke County Education banquet will finally be held and the recipients of the Celebrate Our Success Award will be recognized. The banquet was set for 2020, but because of COVID, it was postponed. It will now be held on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. Tickets are $50 each or $400 per table. To obtain tickets, call Dr. Rich Lloyd at (423) 623-3034 or (423) 237-0381.

The recipients are four Parrottsville natives — Mickey Blazer, Ronnie Nease, Dr. Eric Nease and the late Mary Dee Ottinger.

