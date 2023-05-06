Capt. Ashley H. Hayes, a 2014 graduate of Cocke County High School and a distinguished military graduate of East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in 2018 where she graduated summa cum laude, recently returned from a six-month CENTCOM deployment to Southwest Asia where she led her first command with the 54th Quartermaster Company of Ft. Lee, Virginia.
She was a member of the Cocke County Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program then continued her education at ETSU graduating with a degree in anthropology. As part of the ROTC program, she was a member of the Pershing Rifles/Color Guard, a CULP resident where she traveled to Mozambique, Africa, for a month of cultural and military education.
As a junior, she participated in the German Armed Proficiency Badge in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she was awarded the Gold Medal. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant then served as a nurse liaison officer (LNO) for the Ft. Knox Troop Medical Center in support of the ROTC summer field training program.
Hayes then attended the Army Medical Department of the U.S. Army (AMEDD) Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) at Joint Base Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. She has served as the Brigade Support Medical Company Executive Officer of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 3rd Infantry Division. During this time, she completed a rotation to Camp Humphreys, South Korea, and completed multiple operations and training exercises at Camp Casey-Hovey and Camp Bonifas.
Capt. Hayes has held positions of responsibility and leadership to include 5th Squadron 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1 ABCT, Battalion Medical Officer/Medical Platoon Leader, Brigade Support Medical Company “Charlie Med,” Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 1 ABCT, Executive Officer, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), Brigade Medical Operations Officer. She was promoted to Commander of the 54th Quartermaster Company just one month after her promotion to captain in May 2022.
Capt. Hayes’ awards include Army Commendation Medal 9 (2 OLC); the Army Achievement Medal (2 OLC); National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Korean Defense Service Medal; Army Service Medal; and Knighted with the Order of the Saint George Black Medallion.
While deployed to Kuwait and Southern Asia, she participated in several marathons and completed the 18.6-mile Norwegian Ruck March. She received the War Zone Deployment Patch and the Meritorious Service Award.
Capt. Hayes is the daughter of Heather Holbrook (Terry) Lawson, of Newport, and Eric Hayes, of Alabama. She is the granddaughter of Pastor Wade Holbrook (retired) and his wife, Veronica, of Newport; Lt. Cdr. Timothy Hayes (retired) and his wife, Vergia, of Killen, Alabama; and Carol Parker, of Clinton.
Her fiancé is Capt. Garrett Anthony, commander of the 359th ICTC, Fort Eustis, Virginia.
