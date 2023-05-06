Capt. Ashley H. Hayes

Capt. Ashley H. Hayes, a 2014 graduate of Cocke County High School and a distinguished military graduate of East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in 2018 where she graduated summa cum laude, recently returned from a six-month CENTCOM deployment to Southwest Asia where she led her first command with the 54th Quartermaster Company of Ft. Lee, Virginia.

She was a member of the Cocke County Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program then continued her education at ETSU graduating with a degree in anthropology. As part of the ROTC program, she was a member of the Pershing Rifles/Color Guard, a CULP resident where she traveled to Mozambique, Africa, for a month of cultural and military education.

