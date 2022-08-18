JOHNSON CITY—August marks National Breastfeeding Month, a time when families are encouraged to support the expectant mothers and mothers of young children who are a part of their lives.
Decades of research continues to prove that families enjoy a better chance at breastfeeding success when the mother and her partner are able to receive breastfeeding education in a private consultation – before the baby is born.
ETSU Health is the region’s only provider of prenatal lactation consultations. Gloria Dudney, a registered nurse and registered lactation consultant, meets with expecting parents to review their medical history, explore their infant feeding options, and develop a plan for the early days and weeks after delivery that is tailored to their needs.
Gloria has been serving the families of our community for 30 years as a pediatric nurse and lactation consultant. She developed the region’s first postpartum lactation clinic and joined ETSU Health OB/GYN to launch the region’s first prenatal lactation clinic.
“While walking alongside families as they navigate the challenging first days and weeks of parenting, I often dreamed for the opportunity to provide education and encouragement during pregnancy to help calm their fears and build their confidence,” Dudney said. “What a beautiful privilege this is. I’m grateful to ETSU Health OB/GYN for making the dream of prenatal breastfeeding education a reality and for investing in the health of the whole woman and her family.”
At ETSU Health’s Lactation Referral Center, expecting parents from across the region can schedule a consult regardless of where the expectant mother receives prenatal care. Many insurance plans are accepted and self-pay plans are available.
ETSU Health OB/GYN is located at 325 N. State of Franklin Road in Johnson City. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 423-439-7272.
With 30 clinical sites and more than 250 health care providers, ETSU Health is on the front lines of efforts to improve the health of Northeast Tennessee by offering leading-edge health care in dozens of specialties.
