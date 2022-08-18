Gloria Dudney

Gloria Dudney, pictured, developed the region’s first postpartum lactation clinic and joined ETSU Health OB/GYN to launch the region’s first prenatal lactation clinic.

 ETSU Photo Lab

JOHNSON CITY—August marks National Breastfeeding Month, a time when families are encouraged to support the expectant mothers and mothers of young children who are a part of their lives.

Decades of research continues to prove that families enjoy a better chance at breastfeeding success when the mother and her partner are able to receive breastfeeding education in a private consultation – before the baby is born.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.