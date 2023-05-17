Get well wishes to Sue Garrett in North Carolina. She had a stroke and also has pneumonia. She is in the nursing home.
Happy birthday to Mary Lou Haney on the May 10 and Mayce Hall on May 13. I hope they many more.
We had the Haney and Justice reunion on May 6 at the Del Rio Community Center. We had a wonderful time and lots of food. Some of those attending were Angela Gregg and Dustin, Chelsie Ballard, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Ballard and Sheyen and Steve, Jennie Fann and Carrie, Lura Mae and April, John James, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Haney and Dylan, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Haney and son, April Henderson and Riley and Noah, Dora Kate Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. Allen Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Cherrish Sperlin, Lib Steelman, Tonya Williams and children, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Justice from North Carolina, David Justice and Dortha Justice from North Carolina, Barbara Justice and family, Barbara Whitten, Wanda Bradshaw and granddaughter and Mary Jane from North Carolina, and me.
Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Ruth Coakley.
Get well wishes and prayers to Dallas Walker. He is in the Newport hospital.
Recently visiting Rose Norwood were Gale Dunn, Manda Crum and Maylee, Mr. and Mrs. Rick Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire, and Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shropshire and Chase.
