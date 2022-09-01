Unless you are a caveman, and have been living under a rock somewhere (I write with apologies to all cavemen who have been living under a rock somewhere); anyway – you know that I have relocated my “off duty” (what a joke that is) home base to the cattle farm near Parrottsville.

And Larry, Lisa, Gracie, and Jack have dogs! Big dogs, little dogs, purty dogs, ugly dogs (you know that kinda look like Larry).

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.