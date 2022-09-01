Unless you are a caveman, and have been living under a rock somewhere (I write with apologies to all cavemen who have been living under a rock somewhere); anyway – you know that I have relocated my “off duty” (what a joke that is) home base to the cattle farm near Parrottsville.
And Larry, Lisa, Gracie, and Jack have dogs! Big dogs, little dogs, purty dogs, ugly dogs (you know that kinda look like Larry).
In the not so distant past, they have been home base for an odd assortment of cats, and a dog or two, and a chicken, and a rabbit, and a donkey; plus the family of bears across the road, and the family of deer that roam and jump and prance and dance wherever they take a notion, and the skunks and hogs and turkeys in the various corn patches that dot the horizon like a patchwork quilt of green turning to brown.
And then, don’t forget the cows. Ah yes, the cows, the bull heifers, the he’s and she’s and whatevers that come into my front yard to see if I’m all right; then run from me when I walk down the driveway. Makes me want to holler, “Stampede”; just like a Saturday “B” Western (two-reeler) at the Winston back in the day!
But, I was waxing eloquent about the dogs!
When I make my appearance on my front porch; and try to locate the rocking chair wherever the wind has deposited it last, wipe off all the bird droppings (ugh, I forget all the birds of a feather that are always flocking together and colluding to drop their bombs on my dish satellite dish); and sit down for a long lookie lookie at the amazing beauties of God’s Creation; the dogs come up.
Which brings me to my point! (You thought I’d never get there).
Larry has a well-planned out, mapped out, and recorded in the court house, route to ride his two-wheeler up on the hill to take care of – yep, you guessed it, another dog. It is a well documented route that Zoe (one of them dogs) who loves to ride on his motorbike or the four wheeler, or the lawn mower, or the tractor, or the truck, or the bulldozer, or the paving machine (no, wait a minute, they don’t have a paving machine – but I betcha Zoe who beg for a ride on it if they did).
Anyway, the corn field next to my house is reaching for the clouds (at least the low-hanging ones); and Larry’s route to the top of the hill was getting more and more blocked. And so, he did the manly thing, he got the guys on the corn chopping, combining, thingy to cut him a path through the corn fields to the dog run up on the hill.
Smart, huh? I thought so; but poor little Zoe.
She was running behind him on his two-wheeler, begging for a ride when she spotted me and diverted her attention for just a split second; just long enough for Larry to make the turn into the cornfield and disappear!
Zoe was heartbroken! She looked at me asking for help; but, you know; I didn’t want to get between those two; so I put on my best “I dunno” face. She whimpered a time or two; and turned around to go back home – abandoned and cast out!
Long story short; she is ok; he came back; and I think she may have the new route scoped in now.
Have you lost sight of your way, dear reader? Do you sometimes feel abandoned by The Lord. I said “feel” because you are never abandoned for real!
God loves you; and if you are not His child; He certainly wants you to become one. It’s easy to do because Jesus has already done all the heavy lifting – at Calvary about two thousand years ago.
Don’t know how to bring that about? I do, and I will share!
Tom Mooty writes this column for publication in the Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport, or email him at tommooty15@gmail.com with your comments. Tom serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church and genuinely appreciates your comments on this column. Say something to a friend about this column and pass it along.
