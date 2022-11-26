DEL RIO — After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Del Rio Christmas bazaar is on again. It will be held once again at the Del Rio Elementary School on Saturday. Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bazaar began in 2008 and has grown from a small gathering, with a few local vendors upstairs at the Del Rio Community Center, to a major event filling the school gym to capacity.
This year, 45 vendors will be displaying their wares. Meals and snacks will be available at the food booth managed by the Del Rio Church of God. Live music will be performed by local musicians and vocalists.
The bazaar has gained steadily in popularity over the years. Visitors appreciate the handmade products that are on display. Manufactured or imported items are not permitted.
The event also serves as a reunion for Del Rio and Cocke County residents, both present and former. The early December date comes at the beginning of the holiday season, and many charming and affordable gifts and decorations will be on display.
Some of the items for sale include jewelry, woodwork and carving, fine stitchery, crochet work and weaving, etched glass, candles, natural cosmetics, brooms, baskets, wreathes, pillows, scarves, seasonal ornaments, paintings and photos, quilts, toys, candy and baked goods, dog treats, wind chimes, and much more.
Many outstanding local crafters will be present, such as Jennifer Steele with lovely painted gifts, Sharon Allen with her outstanding stitchery, Eric Henderson and his carved bears, Cynthia Johnston with her botanical skin care products, Melissa Kelly and her quilting, Betty Shelton with her photos and decoupage, Jane Smith and her ingenious re-purposed decorations, Lucy Teague with her Appalachian paintings and prints; and many more crafters and artists, too numerous to mention.
The bazaar has served as a Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department benefit since it was first organized by Leslie Gibbens in 2008. She continued to manage the event, which expanded yearly due to her efforts, until she died suddenly in 2020. This year‘s affair has been organized by her husband, Michael Sledjeski, and is dedicated to her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.