Michael Sledjeski prepares a bazaar sign

Michael Sledjeski, the organizer for the 2022 Del Rio Christmas Bazaar, puts some final touches on a sign for the event.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

DEL RIO — After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Del Rio Christmas bazaar is on again. It will be held once again at the Del Rio Elementary School on Saturday. Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bazaar began in 2008 and has grown from a small gathering, with a few local vendors upstairs at the Del Rio Community Center, to a major event filling the school gym to capacity.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.