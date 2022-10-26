There are not many things I enjoy more than perusing around a garage sale. The old adage, “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” certainly rings true for me, and many times I find myself with more treasures than space! Every once in a while it’s time for a purge, and I have been dragging out goodies for a couple of weeks. It feels great to reorganize and get rid of things that I have no space or use for anymore.

A week or so ago I went to a garage sale and found a Christian book. I hadn’t really heard of the author, but it didn’t cost much, so I took a chance that I may enjoy the read. When I mentioned the author’s name to my daughter she was surprised that I hadn’t heard of Lysa TerKeurst. After a few days of reading one of her devotional books I am totally a fan of her writing.

