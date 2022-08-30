Claire Crouch

B. Claire Crouch (pictured), of the Kiwanis Club of Newport, was elected to serve in the KY-TN District Governor rotation.

 Photo by Kathy Hemsworth

NEWPORT—For the third time in the 102-year history of the Kiwanis Club of Newport, the club will have one of its own members in the District Governor rotation. B. Claire Crouch was elected at the Kentucky-Tennessee District Convention.

District officers serve from Oct. 1 until the following Sept. 30. Crouch will serve as K-T District Vice-Governor for 2022-2023, she will then serve as K-T District Governor-Elect during 2023-2024 and then as K-T District Governor for 2024-2025.

