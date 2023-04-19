Front row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead, Northwest Fifth Grade Teacher Melissa Blackburn, first place winner Brycen Coada, Farm Bureau Women Chair and Board President Bettye Carver, Aaron Coada, Vanessa Gilette, Keira Coada, Zyler Coada, UT Extension 4-H Agent Lena GeFellars. Second row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board members Sherry Frisbee, Dolly Blazer, Carroll Moore, Warren Bryant, young farmer Corbin Neas. Back row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board members Kent Nease, David Bible, Dale Hartsell, Eric Ellison, C.D. Hughes.
Front row L-R: Farm Bureau Board Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead, Del Rio teacher Hannah Maley accepting for second place winner Connor Romines, Farm Bureau Women Chair and Board President Bettye Carver, UT Extension 4-H Agent Lena GeFellars. Second row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board Members Sherry Frisbee, Dolly Blazer, Carroll Moore, Warren Bryant, Young Farmer Corbin Neas. Back row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board members Kent Nease, David Bible, Dale Hartsell, Eric Ellison, C.D. Hughes.
Del Rio teacher Hannah Maley accepting for second place winner Connor Romines, third place winner Dominique Collins, Northwest teacher Melissa Blackburn, first place winner Brycen Coada, UT Extension 4-H Agent Lena GeFellars.
Front row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board Administrative Assistant Karen Winstead, Northwest Fifth Grade Teacher Melissa Blackburn, third place winner Dominique Collins, Farm Bureau Women Chair and Board President Bettye Carver, Janet Collins (holding baby), UT Extension 4-H Agent Lena GeFellars. Second row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board members Sherry Frisbee, Dolly Blazer, Carroll Moore, Warren Bryant, Young Farmer Corbin Neas. Back row (left to right): Farm Bureau Board Members Kent Nease, David Bible, Dale Hartsell, Eric Ellison, C.D. Hughes.
The Cocke County Farm Bureau Women and Farm Bureau Board have announced the 2023 winners of the fifth grade “Why Agriculture Is Important” essay contest.
This contest is held statewide and sponsored by Tennessee Foundation for Ag in the Classroom and the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Organization.
Cocke County winners were: First place — Brycen Coada from Northwest Elementary who will receive $100; second place Connor Romines from Del Rio Elementary will receive $75 and third place Dominique Collins from Northwest Elementary will receive $50. Ms. Melissa Blackburn, who is the first place winner’s teacher, will also receive $100. The Newport Smoky Mountain Farmers Co-op also gave awards to the winners.
The Farm Bureau Women and Board extended its thanks to all students, teachers and parents for their efforts to make this contest successful and we look forward to next year’s contest.
