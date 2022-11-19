NEWPORT — The Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) monthly board meeting was held on Thursday morning. The board discussed routine business and approved the monthly rates.
The board approved the October natural gas rates. For residential customers the rate is $1.48, and for commercial customers, it is $1.47. Interruptible rates range from .73 to .77. These are all lower than the rates for September.
In September, the residential rate was $1.75 and the commercial rate was $1.74, so both are seeing a .27 drop in the price.
Upon the request of JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible, the board approved the utility buying back up to 40 hours of employee vacation time. Bible explained that not all employees were able to use their vacation time, and some were willing to “sell it back” to JCCUD in exchange for the pay they would have received while on vacation.
The board approved reducing the cost of natural gas by $100,000 for “all customers’’ — with the cost to be reduced on a percentage basis for both residential and commercial customers for the month of November. The funds are from the United Utilities Group (UUG) revenue that was generated during the 2023 fiscal year.
Administrative Manager Heather Jones explained she had been working on the renewal paperwork with Barr’s Insurance for its cyber security and ransomware coverage. She said the process has become more tedious, with much more information needed and the company requiring additional paperwork.
“This coverage is very important, and I wanted to make you aware that they are ensuring that everything is in order to reduce risks,” she said. “They want to ensure the chances of this happening have been reduced and proper protocols are in place.”
Jones said a letter of default has been sent to the current third-party billing supplier, and they are awaiting a response so they can go ahead and start onboarding with Bluegrass, the billing company they plan to switch to, which is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
She presented commendations to several employees. Chase Atkins, Brent Cameron, Matthew Hughes, Steven Chambers and Ricky Watts were all recognized because of customers reporting exemplary customer service and professionalism.
Assistant General Manager Clint Hammonds said he expected Classic City crews to finish up with the Edwina-Bridgeport project within a couple of weeks. He reported the bore has been completed for the transmission line south, and the crews have been authorized to start work, so he expects work to get underway in December.
Hammonds reported last month they had 15 service lines completed, 664 locates for 811, and in the queue to be done are 32 services — 11 of them are not ready, one main extension, six abandonments and 20 measures.
Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane reported that storage is currently full thanks to the early fill program. He said there is a steady demand for tanks, and routes have started for winter deliveries.
The number of propane customers had climbed to 5,250 at the end of October, slightly higher than the number of customers at the end of last October. The number of propane gallons sold had decreased by 70,000 gallons compared to last year’s totals.
As far as walk-in sales go, Bible reported the utility had seen record sales for two consecutive months.
Bible explained the utility was trying to manage storage costs. As of Oct. 31, the Tennessee gas storage was at 87.59% of capacity compared to the Saltville gas storage setting at 82.11% of capacity.
He pointed out that October was colder than usual, but the first 10 days of November started off warmer than usual.
Bible said temperatures are predicted to be below normal throughout the end of November, and that will impact gas usage as well.
The board approved the December meeting for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.