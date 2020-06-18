James Benny (JB) Stinnett, a leading Newport businessman for several decades, died Monday, June 15, 2020, following several months of declining health. He was 83.
Stinnett was born February 8, 1937, second of eleven children of George W. and Pearl (Henry) Stinnett. Both of his parents were natives of Sevier County, but moved to Cosby where they spent the majority of their lives.
Stinnett was one of four boys and seven girls in the family.
He received his education at Cosby School, graduating from Cosby High School in 1956.
In his youth, the family attended Laurel Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
In his teens, he met Shirley Smith at a 4-H function at Newport City Park. The couple married June 2, 1962, immediately after her high school graduation. Their first home was in Cosby near that of his parents.
Initially, Stinnett worked at Wall-Tube and Metal Products and also farmed for the late Martha Harrison Banes. Later he went to work at American Enka where he was in charge of the “chillers.” In this role, he learned about the heating and air-conditioning business, traveling to Knoxville for training at Fulton High School for over two years. After spending a decade at Enka, Stinnett and his first cousin, Charles Henry, who had just returned from military service, became partners in Stinnett-Henry Heating and Air.
According to Stinnett’s wife, the family “took a leap of faith,” sold their home, and purchased property below Newport City Park “where he could spread out his business.”
At the time, Stinnett and Henry was the only business of its type on as big a scale in Newport. In the late 1980s, Stinnett bought out his cousin’s part of the business and became sole proprietor of Stinnett Heating and Air, Inc. His wife became the company’s secretary.
A workaholic, according to this family, Stinnett developed a reputation for dependability and fairness. “He did’nt just work 8 to 5,” according to his daughter, Teresa. “He especially took care of older people whose heat went out during cold weather or whose air-conditioning failed in the hot months of summer. Even on Sunday, when someone called, he’d say, “Just as soon as I get back from church, I’ll be there.’”
He retired and sold the company in 2007.
Although dedicated to his work, Stinnett was also a devoted Christian, at one time being a member of the Gideons. He taught Sunday school for many years.
In his community, he was a t-ball coach and was known for his gardens.
He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to such destinations as Jamaica and Bermuda, delighting in trips he won as a Carrier provider.
Graveside services are set for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Union Cemetery with Pastor David Gamble officiating.
Manes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
