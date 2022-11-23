How do plants know when to bloom? I’m not a botanist so I don’t have the scientific answer, but I do know that it is a joy to my heart to see the buds pop out on my cacti every year without fail. Some years the blooms seem more abundant than others, but they always give a bright spot of color.

My lovely white cactus with a delicate pink stamen is blooming now with my salmon one budding out more and more each day. As soon as these early bloomers fizzle out it will be time for my red and fuchsia Christmas cacti to bloom. These are some of the things I look forward to year after year.

