How do plants know when to bloom? I’m not a botanist so I don’t have the scientific answer, but I do know that it is a joy to my heart to see the buds pop out on my cacti every year without fail. Some years the blooms seem more abundant than others, but they always give a bright spot of color.
My lovely white cactus with a delicate pink stamen is blooming now with my salmon one budding out more and more each day. As soon as these early bloomers fizzle out it will be time for my red and fuchsia Christmas cacti to bloom. These are some of the things I look forward to year after year.
The stores are getting crowded with shoppers, and it can be a time of stress for all of us if we put our focus on the wrong things. The other day I was picking up a few items at Walmart and noticed how rude many people were rushing around without a thought to those around them. I waited and waited while a stream of people poured down a small aisle never thinking to let people going the other way have a turn.
I actually heard a woman yelling that she was so over the holidays. She didn’t appear to be talking to anyone in particular. I suppose she was venting to whoever was within earshot. When prices are up and expectations are high for a wonderful meal on the table and gifts galore some people react in a negative and inappropriate way.
It made me think of horses traveling with blinders on. They were single-mindedly on a mission without a minute to spare and no time to think of anyone but themselves.
After I made my purchases I was heading toward the exit when once again a people jam occurred. As I waited to let the flow clear I noticed a smiling face.
Smiles are contagious so I smiled back and waved for him to go.
“No, you go first.”
I was pleasantly surprised to find a living, breathing gentleman, and I told him so. We chatted a minute before going our respective ways, but it was a breath of fresh air. If we all take a minute to slow down and realize that we don’t have to work ourselves into frenzy over the holidays we can focus on the reason we celebrate.
One year I didn’t have extra money to buy gifts for my siblings so I got creative. I made gift cards for things I could do for them that didn’t cost a thing. I gave certificates for haircuts and babysitting. Since I didn’t have much money to buy fancy gifts I was a little embarrassed about my meager offerings. But I still remember the love and pride in my big brother’s eyes when he opened my simple gift of love.
