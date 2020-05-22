Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Sunday, May 31, Decoration Day will be observed at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church. Because of COVID-19, no covered dish lunch will be held. Visit and remember at your convenience. Donations for the cemetery’s upkeep should be mailed to Sue Henry, 2435 Rainwater Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725.
McGaha-Blacks-Green-Coggins-Rollins Cemeteries
The annual Decoration Day service for the McGaha-Blacks-Green-Coggins-Rollins Cemeteries on Black Mountain Road in Hartford will be held Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m. All relatives are asked to clean in these areas beforehand. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are encouraged to use their own discretion regarding attendance and interaction with others.
Mt. Zion/Sand Hill Cemetery
Decoration at Mt. Zion/Sand Hill Cemetery at Ebenezer Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Del Rio, will be Sunday, May 17. Please visit the cemetery any time during the day. The church’s fellowship hall will not be open. The church bathrooms at the front of the church will be available.
Oven Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
Decoration Day will be observed at Oven Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery, Parrottsville, on Sunday, 24. Someone from the church will be there starting at 10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held this year. Donations for the cemetery’s upkeep may be mailed to Teresa Gammons, Pate Hill Rd., Mosheim, or to Nancy Rader, 646 Trentham Hollow Rd., Parrottsville, 37843.
Strange Cemetery
Decoration Day at the Strange Cemetery, Muddy Hollow Rd., Dandridge, will be Sunday, June 6. There will be no service this year. Please visit at your convenience. Donations for cemetery upkeep are greatly appreciated and should be mailed to Raymond Ellis, 4054 Hwy. 411, Dandridge, TN 37725.
