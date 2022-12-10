Anthony Haney, Dora Kate Stokely and I went to South Carolina on Thanksgiving weekend and spent some time with Joe Stokely, our brother. He had been very sick with COVID. He had to go to the ER two times. He is doing better.

We had Thanksgiving dinner at the Coon Club. Dora Kate, Cindy Jackson and I cooked the dinner. Those attending were Cathy Stokely, Fredia Buckner and Marrish, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherish, and Clark Buckner.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.