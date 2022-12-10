Anthony Haney, Dora Kate Stokely and I went to South Carolina on Thanksgiving weekend and spent some time with Joe Stokely, our brother. He had been very sick with COVID. He had to go to the ER two times. He is doing better.
We had Thanksgiving dinner at the Coon Club. Dora Kate, Cindy Jackson and I cooked the dinner. Those attending were Cathy Stokely, Fredia Buckner and Marrish, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherish, and Clark Buckner.
Anthony Haney spent Sunday night with me.
Happy birthday to Jaxon, my great-grandson on the 2nd. He was two years old. Happy birthday to my grandson, Nicholas Haney, on the 25th. He will be 15 years old. Also, happy birthday to my great-niece, April Fann, on the 26th. I hope they all have many more.
I visited Mr. and Mrs. Danny Haney and Rile Henderson.
Get well prayers to April Haney.
Destiny Jackson has had the flu. She is doing better.
Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Ballard and Cheeyn were visiting Shirley Haney and John James. Rixie, John and Sherman cooked dinner.
Dewey Willis from Virginia visited Virgie Yates and Elsie Henderson and stayed with Elsie. He visited Dora Kate and me.
Get well wishes to Gale Dunn. She had surgery on Wednesday.
Get well wishes to Shirley Haney, April Fann and Steve Ballard. I hope they get well soon.
Also, get well to Henry Haney. He is not doing well.
Happy birthday to Glenda Phillips on the 7th; Wendy Haney on the 7th; and to Sherry Turner on the 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.