We military has-beens used to refer to Cape Canaveral as “The Cape;” and during the height of the US Space Program, it was standard for untold numbers of curious lookie-lookers and rubberneckers to go down and watch the launches.  They sometimes left disappointed when the launch was scrubbed; but those who got to see the real thing were always amazed at that amazing display of power.

At the time of this writing, there is a space shot waiting to occur when all the conditions are right and man’s journey to “infinity and beyond” will once again be ignited. Its name is “Artemis I” and it is the largest, most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. (I have seen a Saturn 5 Rocket and I could not believe the size and power of that thing)! This one will cover Pad 39B with flames and fury when they are able to “light that candle” to initiate a plan to circle the moon in 2024, land on the moon in 2025, and then plan for the next “giant leap for mankind”.

