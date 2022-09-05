We military has-beens used to refer to Cape Canaveral as “The Cape;” and during the height of the US Space Program, it was standard for untold numbers of curious lookie-lookers and rubberneckers to go down and watch the launches. They sometimes left disappointed when the launch was scrubbed; but those who got to see the real thing were always amazed at that amazing display of power.
At the time of this writing, there is a space shot waiting to occur when all the conditions are right and man’s journey to “infinity and beyond” will once again be ignited. Its name is “Artemis I” and it is the largest, most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. (I have seen a Saturn 5 Rocket and I could not believe the size and power of that thing)! This one will cover Pad 39B with flames and fury when they are able to “light that candle” to initiate a plan to circle the moon in 2024, land on the moon in 2025, and then plan for the next “giant leap for mankind”.
Just think; it was fifty years ago when man last walked on the moon! Now, you will have to settle in your mind how you feel about this expenditure of a double wheelbarrow full of green dollars. For me? Just to find out where the Earth came from? – Nah! You can steal a Gideon Bible from the local motel and find that out on Page One!
But, even if you are a dyed-in-the-wool “anti-outer-spacer”, you have to be somewhat impressed that they can hit a target traveling at that tremendous speed sometimes a year or more after lift off!
Of course, I believe the reason they can do that has a lot to do with the way God created all that outer space on such a regular timetable that man’s computers can compute where they will be in space a year or more down the pike. But that’s column fodder for another day!
I believe the most amazing lift-off in all of history was witnessed by only a small handful of people; really only eleven men.
It had been forty days since His Resurrection; and Jesus led His Disciples over to The Mount of Olives, a pleasant little hill east of Jerusalem. They would have gone out of the city through one of the many gates; possibly even the Eastern Gate. They would have crossed over the Kidron Valley ("The Valley of the Shadow of Death") by a little bridge, and then turned slightly to their left as the road wound its way near the tomb of Absalom. Maybe, one or more of them might have stopped to throw a stone at that tomb, as they do even today in contempt for David’s rebellious son.
Turning to their right, they passed beside the site where Jesus was praying when He had been arrested forty-three days previous. Further up the hill, the road followed the contours of the terrain, until it came near the crest. Then it turned slightly to the left and went over the top toward Jericho.
Jesus stopped at the crest; “And while He blessed them, He was taken from them...” This was, undoubtedly, the most spectacular lift off in history - and just eleven men saw it!
We research His Return - as well we should. We investigate His Incarnated Life on Earth - as well we should. We scrutinize His sacrificial death on Calvary - as well we should. We examine His entry back into their lives on Easter Sunday - as well we should.
But, His Ascension into heaven – His “Lift Off” – teaches us that His Part of the Plan He started was completed – “Finished”; but, He left a handful of folks behind to continue our part of the Plan!
And, His Work will continue; and He will return in the same manner as He went. It is fitting that we remember Jesus' Great “Lift Off” (His Ascension); because it challenges us to further trust His completed work yesterday, His contemporary work today, and His continuing work tomorrow.
How about you? Are you trusting in Him?
Tom Mooty started writing this column for The Cocke County Banner in the late sixties; then transferred it to The Newport Plain Talk when the two papers merged. You are invited to contact Mooty with your comments at tommooty15@gmail.com or P.O. Box 851 in Newport, TN 37822.
Log In
