Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas spent the weekend with me recently.
Visiting Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherrish from North Carolina.
Visiting Rose Norwood were Chris Crum, Gale Dunn, Glenda Phillips and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shropshire and Chase.
Get well wishes to Amy Ball. She needs prayers.
Get well wishes to Henry Haney and Shirley Henry. They both need prayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney and Cherrish visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford last Saturday.
Get well wishes to Joe Stokely. He needs prayers.
Recently, Ronald Green visited Joe Stokely in South Carolina and spent the night.
Last weekend, Regina Haney, her friend Lynn, Avery and Aaron Haney and Morgan spent the night with Dora Kate. Others visiting Dora Kate were Cindy Jackson and Destiny, Kathy Stokely and me. Kathy, Cindy and Destiny of South Carolina surprised Dora Kate, she didn’t know they were coming to see her. I knew, so I cooked dinner and took it over to Dora Kate. We all ate and then Angel Patterson and her friend, Steve, visited us and ate supper with us.
Cindy Jackson and Destiny and Kathy Stokely spent Friday and Saturday nights with me and on Saturday, Dora Kate Stokely, Cindy and Destiny Jackson, Kathy Stokely and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Green.
Cindy Jackson and Destiny, Kathy Stokely, Dora Kate Stokely and I were visiting Aunt Kate Wilburn and Marie Grigsby. They were glad to see us.
Supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler were Cindy Jackson and Destiny, Kathy Stokely, Dora Kate, and me.
On Monday, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler and I went to a revival at Beeca Fork in Claiborne County. It was a good service.
