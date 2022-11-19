Oxford grad

Maddi Dougherty with her Master of Science degree from Oxford University.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Madeline (Maddi) Grace Dougherty, formerly of Newport, graduated from Oxford University on Nov. 12 with a Master of Science degree in biodiversity, conservation and management. In attendance were her maternal grandmother, Rosemary Marshall of Knoxville, parents, Dan and Tiffany Dougherty, and her younger sister, Lily Dougherty.

Her father, Dan Dougherty is a 1985 graduate of Cocke County High School. Her mother, Tiffany Dougherty, was the principal of Northwest Elementary School from 2010 to 2012.

