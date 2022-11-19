Madeline (Maddi) Grace Dougherty, formerly of Newport, graduated from Oxford University on Nov. 12 with a Master of Science degree in biodiversity, conservation and management. In attendance were her maternal grandmother, Rosemary Marshall of Knoxville, parents, Dan and Tiffany Dougherty, and her younger sister, Lily Dougherty.
Her father, Dan Dougherty is a 1985 graduate of Cocke County High School. Her mother, Tiffany Dougherty, was the principal of Northwest Elementary School from 2010 to 2012.
Maddi lived in Oxford, England while attending Oxford and is now an alumna of Oriel College. Oriel College is the fifth oldest Oxford college with a history spanning almost 700 years. As part of her studies, she traveled to the Canary Islands and conducted research.
Maddi has accepted an environmental sustainability position for the City of San Diego, California, where she now lives.
During her undergraduate studies, Maddi spent a month in the Kingdom of Bhutan on the eastern ridges of the Himalayas.
Maddi’s paternal grandmother, Barbara Duncan, was from Newport and returned home after retiring from the University of Tennessee Hospital following a career in nursing. Barbara enjoyed history and was a member of the Newport chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having traced her lineage in the county to an ancestor who fought in the American Revolutionary War.
Oxford University is a world-leading center of learning, teaching, and research and the oldest university in the English-speaking world, founded in 1096. Times Higher Education (THE) ranked Oxford first in its World University Rankings 2022, for a sixth consecutive year.
The rankings are based on an analysis of 14.4 million research publications, a survey of 22,000 academics around the world, and data on teaching, and research from 1,662 universities from 99 countries and regions. There are over 25,000 students at Oxford, roughly 12,000 undergraduates and 13,000 postgraduates. Entry remains very competitive, with over 34,000 graduate applications for some 6,600 positions for the year of Maddi’s acceptance. Five other Americans were admitted into her program that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.