DANDRIDGE — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), several schools in East Tennessee fell victim to false calls alleging that there was an active shooter on campus. Among those schools were Jefferson County High School (JCHS), Greeneville Middle School, Greeneville High School and Morristown-Hamblen High School West.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said JCHS was placed on “hard lockdown” after a call came in to Jefferson County 911 alleging that four students had been shot at JCHS at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday. He said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and determined it was a false call. There were no injuries reported, and the building was cleared.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.