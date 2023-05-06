DANDRIDGE — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), several schools in East Tennessee fell victim to false calls alleging that there was an active shooter on campus. Among those schools were Jefferson County High School (JCHS), Greeneville Middle School, Greeneville High School and Morristown-Hamblen High School West.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey said JCHS was placed on “hard lockdown” after a call came in to Jefferson County 911 alleging that four students had been shot at JCHS at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday. He said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and determined it was a false call. There were no injuries reported, and the building was cleared.
It is believed that the phone call originated from out of state.
Jefferson County Schools reported that the middle school track conference was being held on the JCHS campus, and the hoax call caused the track meet to be canceled.
Advanced Placement (AP) testing was underway at JCHS when the call came in. Those wishing to finish the testing after the lockdown were allowed to do so, but the school system is in communication with the AP College Board to set up make-up testing times.
A statement from Jefferson County Schools read, “Sad day when people decide to disrupt school and emergency response personnel by calling in a false report. Jefferson County EMS and surrounding responding agencies did an excellent job responding and reported that Jefferson County High School staff did an excellent job locking down the building and protecting students.”
The Greeneville Police Department reported it was aware of calls that came in reporting there was an active shooter at Greeneville Middle and High School. Those calls were also fake.
The Hamblen County Sheriff reported that the call they received was computer generated.
Hamblen County Superintendent Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., made the following comment on Wednesday, “Morristown West received a false 911 call this morning. I am proud of the way our team and local law enforcement responded, taking the alleged threat seriously until the report was proven false. School safety is extremely important and there is no place for hoaxes or false alarms. We will fully support law enforcement efforts to identify and hold accountable the individual or individuals responsible for these false reports.”
Other hoax calls were received in Chattanooga, Bristol, Johnson City and Knoxville.
Another incident in the Jefferson County School System, however, led to a student being expelled on Wednesday.
The school resource officer (SRO) at Maury Middle School was alerted, along with school staff, of a threat that was made toward the middle school in Dandridge on Wednesday morning. According to Coffey, the threat was made by a student from another school via social media post.
The sheriff reported the student who made the threat has been expelled, and charges may be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.