Fall Asters

Fall Asters provide a burst of color to the landscape this time of year.

 Steve Roark

While springtime is noted for wildflowers, late summer and autumn also offer an impressive burst of color, when some plants make a last push to propagate before the killing frosts. Asters are particularly easy to find blooming now, and come in shades of yellow, white, and purple/blue.

Asters belong to the largest group of flowering plants, the Composite (Compositae) family, also referred to as the Daisy family. A typical composite flower head has a central disk surrounded by petals that encircle the disk like windmill blades. The central disk is made up of many small flowers (that don’t look like flowers) grouped together, hence the name composite. The surrounding petals are called rays and vary in number from 10 to over 100.

