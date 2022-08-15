Those who know me best know of my love for history. I love reading and studying history. I enjoy reading Ed Walker’s column and stand amazed at his grasp of historical accuracy.
You want to know where that blade of grass came from – and when – and how – and by whom? Ed Walker can pull an ancient newspaper out of either his pocket or his brain and put you on the straight and narrow.
I will read about kids playing mumblypeg if it is written from a historically accurate standpoint; and I betcha a dime to a doughnut that Mr. Walker has a file of old yellowed newspaper of the mumblypeg tournaments that were held at the old mumblypeg civic stadium in Frogpond. I reckon I love reading it about as much as he seems to enjoy writing it.
I love to travel the old roads; roads that have long been replaced by interstates and by-passes and five lanes. I love to amble along (it drives that guy behind me crazy - but that’s his problem); and look where the old roadbed or railroad used to be - and travel it if it is possible.
Don’t get me wrong! I am not one of these characters who longs for the “good ole days” (which really weren’t all that good when you really think about it). I love my air conditioning, and indoor plumbing, and color television, and conveniences, and stuff; and don’t want to go back to live without them.
I grew up right here in Newport; on Fifth Street, near the old “Frogpond”. The home place is still there; but, of course, the frogpond has long been drained. We all walked to Newport Grammar and then to high school; (and no, it was not five miles, up hill both ways, barefoot, in the snow); but we walked. Usually, Brenda Jo and “the third street gaggle of girls” would be coming along; and “Shot” and Johnny would join in; then Kay, and Jerry and Raymond and Edgar, and Emily, and Dennis, and Mary and Esther, and Lester, and James; and a whole host of assorted characters would be in our entourage by the time we arrived at school. Don’t guess we see much of that any more.
I don’t know why I remember that stuff; just do.
The Bible says in 1 Chronicles 4:22: “these are ancient things”.
You see, history does not change if it is recorded accurately; but it must be added to daily. Some things in history are not pleasant; but we should use these to learn; not cancel them out because we don’t agree with them.
We must remember the past, as Israel was told to do. They reviewed it regularly; and so, I think, should we.
For instance; there is nothing as precious in history as the day or night we met The Lord; and He saved us. We must never forget the great price that was paid for that. We need to review that event over and over; as good witnesses - just telling what happened to us.
God’s Purpose was to redeem us from the absolute disaster into which we were heading at warp speed, to cleanse us into becoming the “tellers of the old story,” and at last to glorify us by taking us to Heaven.
This relationship will remain through the years to come if The Lord tarries long enough; and we should remember and review this over and over. You see, some things are well worth repeating: as we learn from the past and what we know of the future.
Everyone is on the level path when we comes to the need of Jesus Christ in their lives; no matter how moral, generous, or patriotic or how much of a “good ole boy” they might be. That rule is fixed in history (“His Story”); and will not be altered to make an exception for anyone.
So, no matter how many “new highways” the devil may cause to be built “as a way to God;” the simple fact remains hard and fast - that old road - that old Gospel Road - that road on the “Firm Foundation” - is the only one to take - it is the only one that leads to Glory!
If that is where you want to go!
Tom Mooty has written this column since the early '70s (that’s “1970’s” not “1870’s”); and sincerely appreciates the comments made by his readers. He has served as Supply Pastor, Interim Pastor, Pastor, and Senior Pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church; and, as he says, “All that’s left is Emeritus Pastor (which probably means “Retired Pastor”; and he is not ready for that). He thanks the management and staff of The Newport Plain Talk for putting up with him down through these years.
