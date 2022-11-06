East TN Artscapes was founded in Newport in 2016, and is an organization run by artists for artists. ETA’s main purpose is to revitalize the community and promote lifelong learning for aspiring artists of all ages. This purpose is greatly evident in their recent collaboration with The Boys and Girls Club, in which teen interns were recruited to the organization to learn about and create art in Cocke County.
Over the course of the month-long program, interns participated in local art events and activities, held weekly meetings, and came together for their final project — completing a mural in a single day — to mark the ending of their internship.
The interns attended meetings for weeks to gather ideas and strategies for creating their final project before finally settling on one that reflected the beauty and brilliance of Cocke County.
The interns gathered at Myers Diversified Recycling in Newport to complete their creation.
The mural encapsulates the heart and soul of Cocke County and its gorgeous and diverse environment. It is divided into four sections, each reflecting a different season in the area.
The mural begins with spring (by Lily Asbury) on the far left, showcasing several plants native to Cocke County with a pair of hands cradling ginseng as its centerpiece. To spring’s right is summer (by Rachel Huff), which paints a picture of a campsite in the Great Smoky Mountains. The idea of summer was to capture memories of camping
trips with families on hot summer nights as well as reflect the many campsites to be visited in and around our community. Next on the mural is fall (by James Huff, Cassidy Duckett, and Roland Hazel King). The fall section displays a forest setting and highlights the famous changing colors of the leaves in the Smoky Mountains from their rich greens in the Summer to magnificent oranges and yellows in Autumn. The final section of the mural is winter (by Kailey Rainbolt and Madison Cutshaw). The winter section showcases a snow-covered forest by a frozen pond and is reminiscent of a favored travel spot for locals and tourists alike, Max Patch. In addition to the snow-laden trees, this section also displays Christmas lights as a homage to the bright decorations that can be found in Gatlinburg during the holiday season.
These sections all come together to create a representation of our community for artists, naturalists, tourists, citizens, and anyone in between to enjoy.
