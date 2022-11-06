Mural

Mural at Myers Diversified Recycling in Newport painted by TN interns.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

East TN Artscapes was founded in Newport in 2016, and is an organization run by artists for artists. ETA’s main purpose is to revitalize the community and promote lifelong learning for aspiring artists of all ages. This purpose is greatly evident in their recent collaboration with The Boys and Girls Club, in which teen interns were recruited to the organization to learn about and create art in Cocke County.

Over the course of the month-long program, interns participated in local art events and activities, held weekly meetings, and came together for their final project — completing a mural in a single day — to mark the ending of their internship.

