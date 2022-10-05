In June and July, I wrote several columns about H.R. 3967, as amended, the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021” or “Honoring our PACT Act” or simply, the “PACT Act”. legislation. The bill was passed back-and-forth between the Senate and House of Representatives before it went on to the president and got signed into law. The bill was named to honor Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson. H was a combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer.
The legislation was geared to help Gulf War era Veterans exposed to burn pits and now experiencing respiratory illness like asthma and various cancers. Other “amendments” to the bill went on to cover other types of biohazards like radiation, chemicals, and Agent Orange faced by service members of other eras.
In the series of columns, I wrote about the PACT Act I highlighted Section 804, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 (CLJA). This part of the legislation covered the Marines and their families stationed at Camp Lejeune. It also included anyone who worked at the base and anyone living on or off the base for the period of Aug. 1, 1953, and ending on Dec. 31, 1987.
Long before all the different amendments were added together and the final bill was passed, CLJA was a standalone bill, the H.R.2192 — Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021. It was introduced in October of 2021 and began the assault on television and all forms of social media ads from business pretending they care. The ads were not only premature, but included misrepresented information designed to enroll claimants. The ads started slowly with just a couple presented here and there, then as the legislation grew towards passage so did the ads.
In the last couple of months, you can not turn on the television, your computer, phone, or any other type of communication without being bombed by an ad. Many, if not most of these ads are, at the very least, misleading, if not fraudulent. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R.-Tenn.) joined 59 other representatives in sending a letter to the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs bringing light to this issue.
I am including the letter so my readers will understand the depth of the damage these ads can do to Veterans who contact those who place the ads.
Dear Secretary McDonough,
We write to you regarding increased incidents of attempts to defraud veterans of damages they are owed due to their exposure to toxic chemicals. As you know, the VA is experiencing an influx of disability claims after the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. This bipartisan legislation became the most significant expansion of VA healthcare in more than 30 years.
Recently, we have received concerning reports that scammers are now targeting veterans to access their PACT Act-related claims or to submit claims on their behalf. While the VA is inundated with disability claims from these newly eligible veterans, the department cannot start processing these claims until January 2023. This waiting period has left some veterans ripe for deceptive and fraudulent practices. Among other tactics, scammers are making false promises about expediting disability claims which allows them to steal millions of dollars from our veterans every year. Unfortunately, scammers like this are nothing new and they have been attempting to take advantage of veterans for years.
In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission published data that showed more than 162,000 veterans and military retirees reported fraud, identity theft, or other scams – resulting in $177 million in total fraud loss. This is a staggering increase from the year prior and proves the need for a more vigorous approach considering the new PACT Act-related benefits. Veterans affected by toxic exposure and substances have waited decades for our nation to fulfill its moral obligation to them.
We respectfully ask that your agency use every available resource to ensure a smooth process for the millions of newly eligible veterans submitting disability claims. Any type of outreach initiatives, such as a public service campaign, which educate our veterans on how to protect themselves from scams, report suspicious activity, and properly submit a PACT ACT-related claim would be greatly appreciated. The federal government must work to serve and protect veterans that once did the same for us.
Some of my college courses were in advertising and since the late 70s I have worked in the ad business and learned there are many ways to influence the readers. My grandfather had told me, when I was young, to always read the fine print and I am sure many others were told the same. At first, I didn’t follow his advice and fell into a couple of situations that cost me financially, but the experiences made me a believer. Now I read small print on food labels, medication, contracts, even bubble gum wrappers.
Recently I began to really zero in on the small print at the bottom of the TV and Facebook ads. I even backed up tv ads and then did a “freeze-frame” picture so I could read what had gone by so rapidly — ain’t modern technology grand. What I found out about many of the “law firm” ads were that they are very deceptive and just designed to make them money. I am going to share some of that information to show why claimants should avoid them.
BOTTOM LINE:
I am not going to give the full name or complete disclosure of the “fine-print” simply because I don’t want to end up in my own lawsuit. I will give you enough to realize you should stay far away from any of the “scamsters” who are just trying to get your money.
The fine print for one Facebook ad that caught my eye has over 7,000 words to describe who they are, what they do and how they use the information they provide. The following are excerpts from the lengthy legal disclaimer.
Example “A” is “a non-Attorney marketing company. This is a paid advertisement forlegal services. “A” is not a law firm or Lawyer Referral Service. “A” does not provide legal advice, services or legal representation to anyone including but not limited to visitors to this site or people responding to our TV ads.”
“’A’ does fee-based marketing for its law firm clients that offer legal services to individuals … for participating law firms varies for each campaign and changes from time to time. You understand and agree that any information you initially provide to “A” or a law firm evaluating your case, is done so voluntarily and will not be considered nor treated as confidential information until such law firm has been retained by you in writing.”
So, what will that information be used for?
“A” may disclose your personal information for a business purpose to the following categories of third parties:
1. Law Firms, when the disclosure is specifically requested by you in order to have your case evaluated by an attorney
2. Customer verification providers
3. Platform technology providers
4. Marketing providers and bulk email processors who send out communications on our behalf
5. Governmental or quasi-governmental agencies or organizations that make valid legal requests for information or to whom Tort Group share information to protect or defend the legal rights or property of “A” or the legal rights of third parties, employees, agents, and contractors
6. Related companies or any successors in interest in the event of a corporate reorganization, merger, or sale of all or substantially all of our assets
7. Litigants or other parties to legal proceedings that make valid legal requests for information or to whom Tort Group shares information to protect or defend the legal rights or property of Tort Group, or the legal rights of third parties, employees, agents, and contractors
8. Other authorized third parties, if you have given permission for us to share data with them.”
Again, the whole disclaimer small print has over 7,000 words so there is a lot more information about what they can do with this information. Bottom line is they are not attorneys.
Next week, I will share information about how the many of the attorney ads that are also just an attempt to get money from those filing claims and where the veterans can go to get real help. Remember, the VA will not be taking claims until 2023 and there are different time and eligibility requirements for the different parts of the PACT Act.
WREATHS FOR COCKE COUNTY:
In supporting the Wreaths Across America program, Veterans in Focus has 50 wreaths for families who have private cemeteries and are interested in placing one on their veteran’s grave at no charge. If the family can afford to make a donation towards the wreath it will help expand the ability to furnish wreaths to those who cannot afford them. Cut-off for registration will be Nov. 7, please contact VIF through the information at the end of our column to reserve one. Note: If a church has its own cemetery with veterans, we would be happy to work with them to obtain other wreaths.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Mobile office — Rep. Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative, Patty Mills, will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month, she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street, Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 pm. You can contact the commander, Richard Holt, at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. This month the meeting will be Friday, Oct.7. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 pm. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Post 41 has an Honor Guard if you would need their services, please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
