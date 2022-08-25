NASHVILLE—The Secretary of State's Safe at Home address confidentiality program released a new animated video narrated by Nashville's NewsChannel 5 Anchor Vicki Yates.

The new Safe at Home animated video is available to view on SafeAtHomeTN.com. The video explains how the free program can help Tennesseans of any age or gender who have experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or domestic abuse protect themselves by protecting their address.

