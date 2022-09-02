NEWPORT—HealthStar Physicians Premier Medical is adding Podiatrist Dr. Aleksandr Vinogradov to the team. The specialist will be able to service a wide variety of ailments for patients aged seven and up and be able to improve their quality of life. Dr. Vinogradov will be part of the Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical team located at 121 Newport Towne Center.
Russian born Vinogradov, has lived in the United States since he was 13 years old. He initially started his career in engineering and then returned to school to pursue a career in the medical field by attending Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami, Florida. He went on to complete a residency in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with a focus on limb salvage at a level 1 trauma center. Dr. Vindogradov also served with the United States Army for 14 years as a combat engineer and infantryman.
Dr. Vindogradov is board qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and specializes in deformity correction, revision surgeries, and diabetic limb salvage. His passion lies in helping his patients regain their quality of life by getting them back on their feet.
As a Podiatrist, Dr. Vindogradov offers a wide range of services at including: achilles pain (tendinitis, ruptures etc), ankle instability, ankle sprains, arthritis (foot & ankle), athlete’s foot, bunions and hammertoes, charcot disease, congenital and acquired deformity correction, corns and calluses, custom foot and ankle implants (joint replacement, void defect management), diabetic foot care, diabetic foot infection, external fixation, flatfoot management and correction, foot and ankle fracture reduction and fixation (fixing broken bones), forefoot and rearfoot deformity correction, gout, heel pain, ingrown toenails and nail disorders, ligament and muscle injuries, neuroma management , pediatric foot care, plantar fasciitis, removal of soft tissue masses, skin grafting, sports injuries, stress fracture management, warts, wound care, and more.
HealthStar Physicians Premier Medical is Newport’s compassionate and experienced healthcare provider. The team is accepting new patients and takes most forms of health insurance. To make an appointment or learn more, you can call 423-532-8621 or check out their website: https://www.healthstarfamilypractice.com.
