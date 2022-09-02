Aleksandr Vinogradov

NEWPORT—HealthStar Physicians Premier Medical is adding Podiatrist Dr. Aleksandr Vinogradov to the team. The specialist will be able to service a wide variety of ailments for patients aged seven and up and be able to improve their quality of life. Dr. Vinogradov will be part of the Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical team located at 121 Newport Towne Center.

Russian born Vinogradov, has lived in the United States since he was 13 years old. He initially started his career in engineering and then returned to school to pursue a career in the medical field by attending Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine in Miami, Florida. He went on to complete a residency in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with a focus on limb salvage at a level 1 trauma center. Dr. Vindogradov also served with the United States Army for 14 years as a combat engineer and infantryman.

