Del Rio News By Nellie Haney Oct 2, 2022

I hope everyone is enjoying this cool weather. It is fall now and the leaves are really turning colors.

Recently, I visited Rose Norwood, Gale Dunn, John James, Shirley Haney, and Jennie Fann.

I attended the revival at Round Mountain Baptist Church. It was a wonderful revival. The church was revived and five people were saved. I sure enjoyed it.

Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney were visiting Dora Kate Stokely and me. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford.

Get well wishes to Mr. and Mrs. Joey Florence and children. They are sick. They need prayers.

Happy birthday to Tyler Haney on Oct. 8; Curtis Haney, Oct. 9; Tammy Haney, Oct. 5; Mariah Buckner, Oct. 7; Stevie Ballard, Oct. 10; Jennie James, Oct. 25; Maudie Reece and Diane Bible, Oct. 19; Dennis Gossett, Oct. 5; Rixie Ballard, Oct. 29; Regina Haney, Oct. 30; Doug Moore, Oct. 30; Avery Haney, Oct. 28; and David Southern, Oct. 31. I hope they have many more.

Recently, Dora Kate Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Steward and I visited Norma Jean Stokely.

Anthony Haney visited me on Monday and we ate lunch.

My Saturday supper guests were Dora Kate Stokely and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Jenkins.

Get well wishes to Marie Crum. She is on the sick list.
