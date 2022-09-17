The artistry of quilting will be the focus of the fall exhibit at the Catron Art Gallery. The gallery is located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Walters State Morristown Campus.
“The Modern Bee” celebrates the quilts of Emily Doane, Melissa Everett and Michelle Bolt. The quilts were created during a decade of the trio’s friendship, challenge and artistic growth. The artists take a modern approach to the historically significant quilting bee, social gatherings of quilters dating back to the 1800s.
“Each quilt in this room has its own story, and each quilt’s stitches hold grief, rage, heartache, compassion, joy, and beauty in tension,” the artists said in a written statement. “Through their creation, we three women have grown closer over a decade of deep friendship shared creating quilts and honing our artistic perspectives. The techniques used to design and create the quilts are timeless, but the designs are distinctly modern, influenced by improvisation, careful use of negative space, solid colors and bold graphic statements.”
The artists will be on campus to discuss their work during an artist talk at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Catron Gallery.
The exhibition runs through Dec. 2. Admission is free.
The Catron Gallery is open during the library’s regular hours, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
For more information, contact Debra Williams at 423-585-6824.
