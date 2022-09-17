WaltersStateHostsQuilters

“The Modern Bee” is the fall semester exhibit at the Catron Art Gallery, located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Walters State Morristown Campus.

The artistry of quilting will be the focus of the fall exhibit at the Catron Art Gallery. The gallery is located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Walters State Morristown Campus.

“The Modern Bee” celebrates the quilts of Emily Doane, Melissa Everett and Michelle Bolt. The quilts were created during a decade of the trio’s friendship, challenge and artistic growth. The artists take a modern approach to the historically significant quilting bee, social gatherings of quilters dating back to the 1800s.

