Oh Me! Oh My!
I have unleashed a hurricane of memorabilia on the unsuspecting public with my latest attempt at columnistic endeavor!
Last week, I wrote about just “Walking Around Downtown”; and made a valiant attempt to include a list of businesses that were available to us Newportarians within the boundaries of “The Gateway” and “The Plant” (that’s Gateway Service Station and Pontiac Dealership on West Broadway and the Stokely-Van Camp Canning Company on East Broadway) to those of you who have joined us in the last 40-odd or 50-odd years.
And you have responded with a bunch of businesses I had completely forgotten (some of whom didn’t fit my self-imposed criteria of “old days”).
One day, I’ll take another “Walk Around Downtown” and try to get the list more complete.
But, for now; let me just regale you with some trivia about us little guys playing football on the grassy area between the “old bank building” and the First Baptist Church. It wasn’t much of a grassy area; but a little bit bigger (as I recall) than the grassy area in front of the First Methodist Church just ½ block away.
We little guys didn’t need much grassy area to get up a game; but, Edward Rhodes, Kenneth Calfee, Dude Ball, and I didn’t take up too much space back in those “old days”.
The Methodist Church was a little more of a problem; because it was a round building across the front and was lined with great big (it seemed to me) windows on the ground floor; and there was a retaining wall between the grassy area and Mims Avenue (“Grammar School Hill”) on one side and concrete walkways and steps on the other side. Plus, there were all those windows . . .
The Methodist Church (my church) had an entrance on the ground level (it was right in the way of our football game) and led to a mysterious hallway that followed the curvature of the building all the way around to “The Furnace Room” where my mom, Josephine Celeste taught the liveliest bunch of young people I ever saw (I was always too young to join in the reindeer games; but I could sit on the sidelines and eat the hamburgers and drink the kool-aide).
Ah, yes; that smoky old noisy coal furnace room; where a lot of young people had their lives changed. One thing is fer sure, not too many young people would come to Sunday School in conditions like that today. But I got to see it all happening; even though my name wasn’t on the official roll.
Just doing a little “walking” and “remembering”; and, as I drive by those locations today, most all of those “ancient things” are physically gone; but people still talk about the spiritual things that remain.
And, after all, isn’t the Spiritual Aspect of our lives where “it is at” (as we say used to say).
Isn’t that the only thing that is eternal; and will “stand when the world’s on fire” (as we used to say).
Frankly, I’m glad I have these wonderful memories and this wonderful pathway to share some of them with you guys!
Later, if The Lord delays His Second Coming long enough!
Tom Mooty has written this column since the early seventies and sincerely appreciates the comments made by his readers. He has served Newport’s West End Baptist Church for 37-38 years; and, at 81, is not ready for retirement yet. Mooty wants to thank the management and staff of The Newport Plain Talk for putting up with him down through these years.
