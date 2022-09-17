Creatures of the Night_Owl_Photo by Monty Combs_Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE, N.C. – Embrace your nocturnal side at Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, this fall through Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight, the park’s after-hours program where guests enjoy rare after-dark tours, fireside tales and a chance to meet the park’s nighttime residents.

This year’s Creatures of the Night & Bonfire Delight will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event is open to 48 participants, and tickets are $40 for general admission or $34 for Bridge Club members.

