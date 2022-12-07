Grassy coolers

Founder, Dr. Judy Webb and C-5 Food Security Coordinator, Nicole Howard.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

GRASSY FORK – C-5 (Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition) Food Security Coordinator Nicole Howard announced the donation of two reach-in coolers to Grassy Fork School Pantry. The donation will help the pantry store donations it receives and keep them fresh until distribution.

Dr. Judy Webb, founder of the pantry, is delighted with the donation.

