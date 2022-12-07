GRASSY FORK – C-5 (Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition) Food Security Coordinator Nicole Howard announced the donation of two reach-in coolers to Grassy Fork School Pantry. The donation will help the pantry store donations it receives and keep them fresh until distribution.
Dr. Judy Webb, founder of the pantry, is delighted with the donation.
“We received a donation of two reach-in coolers from the C5 organization, Cocke County Career to Cradle Coalition,” Webb said. “Our school pantry has not been able to store eggs, cheese, or fresh produce because we could not keep it fresh for our distribution. If we ordered eggs, we had to give them out that day, because there was no place to store them.”
This donation will help the entire community.
“Grassy Fork School Pantry began seven years ago by Second Harvest in partnership with TVA,” Webb continued. “There is no better place for one to be located. I have heard people say, “The money runs out before the month does.” We serve many senior citizens and people come from all over our county for this monthly distribution, the third Tuesday of every month. This month was truly special. If you’re from Grassy Fork School picking up your children, you may have had Jamie Clark, school principal, or one of the staff reach in your car window and ask, “Could you use a dozen eggs?” Now we have two reach-in coolers to store eggs, cheese, and fresh produce. I am so excited! What a tremendous gift that will be so meaningful to our school children, community members, and distribution guests.”
Nicole Howard, C5 Food Security Coordinator is very happy C5 was able to help.
“Jennifer (Jennifer Ellison, C5 Lead) and I knew we wanted to help,” Howard said. “We are so proud that this donation will help so many in the Grassy Fork Community.”
Food Insecurity is one of the targeted missions for C5. (Others are Kindergarten Readiness, Third Grade Readiness and Ready Graduates). Its purpose is to support the children of Cocke County on their educational journeys from birth to career, and children. The impact of child food insecurity includes poor health, difficulty getting the skills needed for kindergarten, poor performance during the first years of school, and less engagement and lower test scores as teens.
Food Insecurity refers to the USDA’s measure of lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life for all household members and limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. Food insecurity may also reflect a household need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods. Food insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time. In Cocke County, 23% of the overall population meets the USDA’s definition of food insecurity. 32% of our county’s children are food insecure.
