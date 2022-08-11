As I have said many times: all you regular readers of these ventures into columnistic mis-masterpieces will remember that I like to find column fodder anywhere I can and everywhere I can.
Such as something I saw this past week.
We have had several “Church of the Covered Dish” meetings this past week; and probably the news spread far and wide among the local ant kingdom encampment community type thingies.
I have often wondered how the ants find out about these dinners, suppers, breakfasts, snacks, brunches, receptions, parties, and various other meetings where food is involved.
I know how we find out about them – telephone calling trees, emails, phone calls, and public announcements – but the ants? Well; I dunno!
But, it’s probably the same way we find out – by communication, or word of mouth (or antennae, since we are talking about members of the Formicidae Family and the Hymenoptera Order).
One colony can have as many as 50 million members; and that’s a fair-to-meddling sized congregation, if youknowaddimean; and, by the way, although you will never see him pumping iron out at Jack Smith’s Family Fitness Center, one ant can lift 20 times his own weight.
Mercy me; in my case that would be almost 6,000 pounds (and getting less and less every day – praise The Lord)!
But the key to all this columnistic mis-masterpiece jargon is that they communicate! They communicate! They spread the word that West End Baptist Church is having a dinner and “you know who” is there and he will be dropping crumbs all over the floor – so “Let’s go everybody! Soups on!”
Don’t ask me who “you know who” is! Wild horses could never drag it out of me! But the ants know; and they obviously spread the word of where to go to start lifting 20 times their weight in food crumbs.
If I could communicate to these little critters, I could warn them not to try that because we are coming with our bug spray cannons fully loaded.
But I can’t communicate with them.
Jesus came to earth, took upon Himself the form of a man, robed Himself in the likeness of human flesh – so He could communicate with you and me and him and her and they and them and he and she.
He told us that He loved us and would die on a cross to shed His Blood to wash completely away all our sins; and we could believe in Him, trust in Him, and accept Him as our Savior.
He told us He would do it and He did it! Then He communicated that wonderful fact to a handful of men and women when He left Earth to go back to Heaven; and charged those men and women to faithfully proclaim the “Good News”.
And on and on the “Good News” has been multiplying faster and faster that anyone can come to Him in faith and repentance – and find the Food He has for us.
You have heard the Good News! Have you accepted the Savior yet?
It would be wonderful if you would – wonderful for you and all the folks around you as you share the “Good News” with them.
Communicate it! Tell the hungry soul where spiritual food is located! Tell the thirsty soul where the fountain is located!
Tom Mooty was raised in Newport; and serves as Pastor of the West End Baptist Church. He can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com. Please write or call The Newport Plain Talk with your comments about this column.
