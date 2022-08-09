NEWPORT—The 74th Cocke County Agricultural and Industrial (A&I) Fair is scheduled to open Tuesday, August 16 through Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Jeanne Birdwell, president of the fair committee, said, “this year will prove to be one of the best years to date working with Cocke County volunteers, sponsors, friends in Cocke County and surrounding counties. An additional benefit to the fair and our county was the beginning again of the student youth of Cocke County who have given their time and talents along with their leader. All fair officers and directors are grateful for their help.”
The purpose of the Cocke County A&I Fair is to promote local agriculture with livestock shows, home goods and competitive exhibits. Birdwell said everyone is welcome to the facilities which, this year, have been freshly painted and includes newly installed lighting, and other affordable improvements with help from Fair Board volunteers, local youth and students, loyal sponsors, Cocke County Government, and others.
“We are extremely grateful for all assistance that has kept this volunteer organization active and aided in making our Cocke County Fair Facility improvements,” Birdwell added.
Cocke County Fair was incorporated in 1947 and held at its present location (the former Allen Farm) in September 1948 after moving from the Newport City Park. According to the fair website, “timber was cut from the new fairgrounds to construct some of the buildings. In the beginning, all fair events were horse-related, with a different event each night. The horse arena was located where the present-day Little Theater is located.”
The local Future Farmers of America (FFA) was also instrumental in establishing the fair as Charlie Shipley, agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor was the first president of the fair association. Later, a racetrack was built on the fairgrounds with a car race held each night. A carnival was soon added and, as the fair grew, many people in attendance included those from Western North Carolina, and organizers changed its name to the Tennessee-Carolina Fair.
In the late 1970s or early 80s, however, the name of the fair was changed back to the Cocke County A&I Fair.
Ticket Prices and Hours Throughout the Week
Tickets and pricing vary during the week. Gates open at 4 p.m. each day. Tuesday-Thursday admission is $8 and Free for Children Under 3. Friday and Saturday are One Price Nights, which includes all events and rides. Admission during these times is $15 and Free for Children Under 3.
The fairgrounds are located at 112 Fairground Circle in Newport. Organizers may be reached at info@cockecountyfair.com or (423) 623-7162. Office hours through August13 are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (call 865-748-9959) and 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. (call 865-748-9958).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.