Sew It Grow It Show It

NEWPORT—The 74th Cocke County Agricultural and Industrial (A&I) Fair is scheduled to open Tuesday, August 16 through Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Jeanne Birdwell, president of the fair committee, said, “this year will prove to be one of the best years to date working with Cocke County volunteers, sponsors, friends in Cocke County and surrounding counties. An additional benefit to the fair and our county was the beginning again of the student youth of Cocke County who have given their time and talents along with their leader. All fair officers and directors are grateful for their help.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.