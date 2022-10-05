Years ago, the “Gumment” (“Government” to those of you who haven’t scoped in my Frogpong dialect yet) dictated that preachers and various other “self-employed” entities should keep a “contemporaneous diary” of our activities, mileage, etc. for income tax purposes.
It wasn’t a really big deal with me, because “Miss ‘Nita” had already convinced me to keep accurate records of “stuff ‘n things” that pertained to the ministry.
It was good advice. Well, actually, it wasn’t “advice” at all; just as “The Ten Commandments” are not “The Ten Suggestions”. No, it was more like an “order” when you get right down to the nitty-gritty of the matter!
But, it was a good order that she caused me to start keeping detailed records on a little pocket calendar that has been in my pocket since “Day One”. (No, not the same one, I do schedule a change every year, and my friends down at Willie Green’s “Newport Printing” remind me when it is time).
Those of you who know me best, know that to be true. I keep calendars and schedules that could almost rival the countdowns of a NASA Moon Shot.
No matter how I felt about it (it was, in fact, a lot of trouble at the start); but that did not matter to “Ms. ‘Nita”; it was the thing to do.
You see, she knew things were going to be “hairy” as they began to stack up; and my “scatterbraininess” was bound to lose track of which way was up eventually. So, I have been keeping records of places, dates, mileages, sermon titles, and schedules for nigh on half a century. All I have to do is remember where all those little books are!
So, I thought it was classic when I saw a Weather Channel field reporter standing out there reporting as Hurricane Ian came calling on Florida. There he was talking about the rain that was falling and the wind that was blowing and what was about to happen – and – and – and then ...
Some time clock somewhere was following its carefully arranged and planned schedule of turning on the lawn sprinklers!
And, you know;, it somehow just didn’t look right!
I mean, there was something weird about that, and I couldn’t quite put my finger on it at first – but it didn’t take too long (not too long) to figger it out!
The timers are necessary because I would have forgotten to turn on the sprinklers probably half the time, and then no doubt I would have forgotten to turn them off. And then, the grass would tell the boss that I had forgotten the sprinklers and, well, you know . . .
I don’t know who was supposed to remember to turn off the sprinkler timer when a hurricane is knocking on the door, but we can only hope that someone has gotten that figured out by now.
Speaking of schedules; My Lord Jesus The Christ is scheduled to return just any minute – any second – now, and He left word for me to tell you: “Be ready”.
You see, I want you to be ready when He returns, and that means be spiritually prepared! Are you ready? Do you know Jesus as personal savior, because that’s what it means to “be ready”.
Don’t know how?
I do, and I will share!
Mooty has written this column since 1971 and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of the Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
