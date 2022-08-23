NEWPORT—On Sunday, Cocke County Emergency Responder’s Association (CCERA) held its Summer Picnic at Cocke County Fair Grounds in Newport. Members and their families had an afternoon of food, fellowship, water fun, and games.

CCERA was founded in 2008 to bring Cocke County First Responders together in order to strengthen their working relationships through training and improving systems. The monthly meetings are split between full membership trainings and systems development by agencies’ department heads. Examples of membership trainings include; Vehicle Extrication Training and Certification, National Incident Management System Training and Certification, Water Supply Training, Amateur Radio Training and Licensing, etc.

