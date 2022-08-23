NEWPORT—On Sunday, Cocke County Emergency Responder’s Association (CCERA) held its Summer Picnic at Cocke County Fair Grounds in Newport. Members and their families had an afternoon of food, fellowship, water fun, and games.
CCERA was founded in 2008 to bring Cocke County First Responders together in order to strengthen their working relationships through training and improving systems. The monthly meetings are split between full membership trainings and systems development by agencies’ department heads. Examples of membership trainings include; Vehicle Extrication Training and Certification, National Incident Management System Training and Certification, Water Supply Training, Amateur Radio Training and Licensing, etc.
Active membership includes: local and state Fire Service, local and state Law Enforcement, Rescue Squad, Emergency Medical Services, Swift Water Rescue, Emergency Management, and Cocke County Schools.
CCERA will again host its annual First Responders Day for the local community Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Cocke County Fairgrounds. Member agencies will bring fire trucks, ambulances, rescue trucks, swift water rescue equipment, SWAT Team equipment and demonstrations, law enforcement vehicles, forestry vehicles, K-9 teams, etc. for both young and old to view.
Helicopter visits by Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Forest Service and area Air Ambulance Service are also scheduled. This year, food vendors and various agency equipment vendors will also be added to the event for the community’s education.
