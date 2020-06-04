Clark Cemetery
Annual Decoration Day celebration will be held at the Clark Cemetery (Deep Gap Baptist Church), Del Rio, on Sunday, June 14, starting at 10 a.m. Donations for the cemetery’s upkeep may be sent to Doris Willis, 596 Seay Hollow Rd., Del Rio, TN 37727.
Ford Cemetery
Decoration Day will be celebrated at the Ford Cemetery, Rag Mountain Road, Hartford, on Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. All are invited.
Inman Cemetery
Decoration Day at the Inman Cemetery, Bat Harbor, will be held Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Strange Cemetery
Decoration Day at the Strange Cemetery, Muddy Hollow Rd., Dandridge, will be Sunday, June 6. There will be no service this year. Please visit at your convenience. Donations for cemetery upkeep are greatly appreciated and should be mailed to Raymond Ellis, 4054 Hwy. 411, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Decoration Day will be celebrated at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Del Rio, on Sunday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.