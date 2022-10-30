Editor’s note: Newport Plain Talk is pleased to share the honor rolls from area elementary and grammar schools in recognition of the accomplishments of our area students. Congratulations to those listed here.
First nine weeks — term 1
Bridgeport Elementary School
Third grade (Mrs. Langford) A honors: Marshall Banks, Danika Patterson, Kentlee Reed, and Ridley Wickwire. B honors: Ryleigh Black, Mackenzie Brooks, Brayan Gonzalez, Maliah Gray, Aleeyah Hurley, Maxwell Huskey, and Brayton Kyker.
Third grade (Mrs. Stiltner) A honors: Daniel Alger, Alaina Dunn, Lilly Moore, Emma Smith, and Brantley Valentine. B honors: James Amos, Tristian Arrowood, Alex Banks, Emily McGaha, Ally Riojas, Martaylun White, and Levi Wright.
Fourth grade (Mrs. Kyker) A honors: Ma’Leeya Buckner, Tristen Cain, Isaac Price, Ava Ricks, Micah Smith, and Kynna Stokely. B honors: Tyson Baker, Alayna Bryant, Naomi Chitwood, Taylor Gorrell, Matthew Holt, Kylie Little, Ethan Mantooth, and Destinee Sprague.
Fourth grade (Mrs. Webb) B honors: Olivea Baker, Trinity Baker, Alayna Bryant, Cicily Dunn, Michael Moore, Heath Pickett, Nicole Wilde, Raygen Wilson, and Paisley Worex.
Fifth grade (Mrs. Sane) A honors: James Henry, Mia McCarter, Riley Naillon, Elijah Shelton, Owen Stiltner, Kylie Tracy, Logan Vest, Alexis Webber, and Caleb White. B honors: Audrie Clifton, Josslyn Frazier, Lexi Hall, Colton Holt, Brayden Hurst, Carleigh Posey, and Cali Wright.
Fifth grade (Mrs. Howington) A honors: Katelyn James and Blakely Summers. B honors: Erick Cabrera and Chayden Rollins.
Sixth grade (Mrs. Birdsell) A honors: Zayda Clowers, Nolan Gray, Emily McMahan, Joseph McMahan, Adalyn Sane, and Hazel Williams. B honors: Michael Chitwood, Taylor Donley, Branson Dunn, Jacob Huskey, Brantley Kyker, Marcus Paulette, Skyler Ricks, Zoe Sexton, Jaleeana Wood, and Kennidi Blankenship.
Sixth grade (Mrs. Smith) A honors: Jordan Ball, Mason Ball, Haiden Grooms, Eli Smith, and Eli Wilson. B honors: Harley Cole, Cesar Gradiz-Calderon and Macie Thacker.
Seventh grade (Mr. Madden) A honors: Matissa Bible, Rider Finchum, Marion Hannah, Jan Hefner, Preston Hendrickson, Elijah Hill, Arrianna Mendez, Addington Pack, Makayla Reed, Daegan Shelton, and Brooklyn Shrader. B honors: Arleigh Blankenship, Damara Brown, Gavin Gilliland, Zairre Tinsley, and Nicholas Vest.
Seventh grade (Mrs. Evans) A honors: Marissa Tinker, Hunner Naillon, and Chloe Rosendahl. B honors: Michael Hernandez, Kaden Holt, Hayden Scheffers, Gabriel Stokely, Emily Warren, Haley Klump, and Jayla Ledford.
Eighth grade (Mrs. Gregg) A honors: Yalija Ball, Ethan Bradshaw, C.C. Carr, Aden Hendrickson, Lily Thompson, and Madelyn Webb. B honors: Kaylee Cody, Santana Doss, Weston Hall, Jayden Holt, and Kaelena Reed.
Centerview Elementary School
Third grade High honors: Ian Bible, Mason Watkins, Timothy Buke. Honors: Dakota Hall, Kenna Buckner, Isabella Gorrell, Nolan Bible, Caelyn Vinson, Colton Valentine, Ryleigh Gray, Andrew White, Chloe Bellew, Harlow Boyer, Charles Eslinger, Kaden Gilland, Emma Morse, Tegan Rea, Bentley Teague, Alyssa White, Valen White.
Fourth grade High honors: Cheyenne Fogleman, Garrison Hall, Layna Major, Tobias Robison, Olivia Shaver, Annabella Valentine, Journee Webb. Honors: Savannah Cole, Colten Fox, Harper Johnson, Joseph Perry, Laeyla Prater, Jaylyn Southerland, Addison White, Paisley Wilkes.
Fifth grade High honors: Katie Crosby, Peyton Smith, Zaiden Buckner, Braxtyn Sams. Honors: Tenley Blazer, Jessica Brimer, Grant Chapin, Chase Harris, Luna Lebrun, Morgan Smith, Jeremiah Hill, Laynie Johnson, Lyrik Prater, Zander Proffitt.
Sixth grade High honors: Emma Calfee, Allie Rymer, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver, Millie Cook, Shane Patterson. Honors: Madison Gee, Jaidyn Kemmer, Jack Morales-Poveda, Peyton Phillips, JT Rister, Roslyn Dotson, Melanie Hall.
Seventh grade High honors: Tanner Blazer, Drayden Shurley, Camie Crosby. Honors: Ethan Chapin, Vanessa Fox, Kaleb Patterson, Marleigh Wilder, Levi Sutton.
Eighth grade High honors: Arabella Faustino-Flowers, Laylani Holt-Penalba, Mylee Sprouse. Honors: Ryan Barrett, William Birchfield, Elizza Cook, Abigail Flowers, Allie Holt, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Raeann Inmon, Chasidy Owen, Ruby Ruggles, Gracie Shults, Cagen Williams.
Cosby Elementary School
First grade (Valentine) A honors: Karlee Brady, Flynn Ellison, Natalie Lane, and Lily Smith. A/B honors: Gabriel Black, Oakley Dixon, Wyatt Jenkins, Madalyn Luster, Kinsley McCarter, Max Thompson, Waylon Williams, and Liam Wisnewski.
First grade (Lane) A honors: Penny Bradley, Kingspin Crews, Skyler Hough, Zoey Ogle, Keiayla Parks, Remington Presnell, MaKenzlee Shipley, and Reighlyn Schiller. A/B honors: Olivia Gabriel and Caleb Presley. Ivey: A Honors: Raven Armachain, Piper Baker, Skyolar Bohanan, Jayden Hagerman, Corbin Hurst, Aiden Jenkins, Paloma Jimenez, Ellie Manning, Ayden McCarthy, Addison Nease, Remy Ottolina, Emma Ray, Jocelyn Stuart, Clover Tucker, Kevin Weatherby, Sawyer Webb, and Jude White.
Second grade (Runions) A honors: Colin Allen, Lynix Phillips, Kolx Spencer, and Josiah Sweeten. A/B honors: Riley Armachain, Jaden Cutshaw, Isaiah Jenkins, Azzylynn Player, Kambree Presnell, and Sadie Seay.
Second grade (Norris) A honors: Henley Cooper, Pacey Wynant, Lincoln Norris, McKynlee Williams, Bella Redman, Ethan Proffitt, and Xander Davenport. A/B honors: Hayden Ray, Liam Fox, Brantley King, Easton Shepherd, Gracie Arrowood, Alyssia McMahan, Patience McGaha, and Clarissa Santos-Gonzales.
Second grade (Kelley) A honors: Milly Carpenter and Haven Hill. A/B honors: Carolina Kitchen, Elijah McCarthy, Zion McMahan, Killian Moored, Natilee Nelson, Coty Pinnell, Dominic Walker, and Presley Worex.
Third grade (Allen) A honors: Kimberly Cline, Eli Cutshaw, Zaylee Guthrie, and Kobi Stewart. A/B honors: Allie Markland, Dustin Moored, Hunter Shropshire, Kinslei Shults, and Lachlin Zmich.
Third grade (Grooms) A honors: Carter Moore. A/B Honors: Caroline Cutshaw, Keegan Stuteville, Rayann Benson, Kolton Dunn, Evan Raccine, Ryker Manning, and Carmah Lane.
Fourth grade (Hurst) A honors: Addie Lee, Jasper Hall, and Jordan Gates. A/B honors: Isabella Wilson, Kaycen Weatherby, Belinda Gonzales-Salazar, and Trivayous Bentley.
Fourth grade (Johnson) A honors: Gabbi Lulo, Kayleigh Shults, Zikarah Shults, and Haddlee Williams. A/B honors: Miguel Perez, Jayden Seymour, Brailynn Hazelwood, Brynley Black, Ally Allen, Judson Dunn, and Nathanael Ellison.
Fifth grade (Hansen) A honors: Jazlyn Grooms, and Kade Norris. A/B honors: Lorelei Dennis, Jordan Dunn, Josh Grieve, Ayden Hurst, Walela Lambert, Blake Shakespear, Kayden Worley, Sarah Mantooth, Pyper Moore, Janey Moore, and Santi Peralta.
Fifth grade (Kinsler) A honors: Caden Gray, and Natalee Velez. A/B Honors: James Croft, Lillian Bryant, Serenity McGaha, Keatyn Miller, Branson Seay, Charley Valentine, Brayden Walker, and Brantley Spann.
Sixth grade (Moore) A honors: Bo Cutshaw and Payton Southerland. A/B honors: Zoey Grooms, Kayla Hayes, and Xander Stuart.
Sixth grade (Carlson) A/B honors: Jackson Allen, Josh Arrington, Kody Eury, Ambriel Barnes, Zion Guthrie, Hunter McGaha, Haddley Sweeten, Estrella Velazquez Solis, Piper Whaley, and Layla Williams.
Seventh grade (Davenport) A honors: Ireland Davis and Brodie Wilson. A/B honors: Kaiden Dorsey, Arian Hill, Raylon Jenkins, Abigail Meeker, Donovan Miller, Juan Peralta, Brinley Seay, Drake Woodson, Aiden Anderson, Breionna Davis, Amelya Frady, Zayli Spencer, and Jaxon White.
Seventh grade (Dennis) A honors: Josh Gates, Cayton Griffin, Katey Moore, and Gracie Strahan. A/B honors: Jayson Edenfield, Ian Blask, Amanda Ellison, Paizleigh Ford, AJ Hough, Jacob Myers, and Tristen Tavares.
Eighth grade (Shanks) A/B honors: Ethan Hall, Ariela Holt, Colton Jenkins, Aidan McGaha, and Ava Meeker.
Eighth grade (Baxter) A honors: Keegan Lane. A/B honors: Braden Jenkins and Kalene Rosemeyer. Whitaker: A/B Honors: Lisa O’Sicky and Grant Williams.
Grassy Fork Elementary School
Third grade High honors: Jacob Boyd, Marlow Chandler, Parker Ford, Taegan Shelton, Addilyn Shults, and Sadie Tinker. Honors: Brielle Cody, Letti Grooms, Corbin Hance, and Kendalyn Weeks.
Fourth grade High honors: Jett Jenkins. Honors: Chloe Butcher, Hudson Clark, Jasper Crespo, Dylan Davis, Canyon Hall, and Aidan Holt.
Fifth grade High honors: Emma Black and Ripley Groat. Honors: Paislee Ball, Tyson Cofield, Izidoria Collins, Tucker Faison, Isaac Jenkins, Pierce Labahn, and Kenzie Ledford.
Sixth grade High honors: Waylon McGaha. Honors: Sterlin Clark, Carter Goodman, Kris Higgs, Mark Higgs, Benjamin Laws, Julia Richmond, and Bella Stanton.
Seventh grade Honors: Cydni Black, Lyza Frisbee, Jackson Hall, Maddison Taylor, Ava Wheeler, and Ava Woods.
Eighth grade Honors: Asher Faison, Aliann Toby and Jonathon Vinkowski.
Newport Grammar School
Third grade High honors: Elise Boggs, Virginia DeWitt, Noah Gregg, Sophia Johnson, Elle Kickliter, Averley Moore, Madison Murrell, Payton Proffitt, Makennah Rainbolt, Harrison Smith, and Wyatt Smith. Honors: Ariel Adkins, Kara Bailey, Royce Ball, Madelyn Banks, Kyzan Bryant, Cheyson Cantrell, Layla Carr, Brylee Clevenger, Oakley Clevenger, Elias Elallam, Kailey Eldridge, Dylan Epley, Theodore Faust, Zaelyn Henderson, Adrian Herron, Brantley Holder, Blakely Holloway, James Munsey, Kembree Myers, Whitley Ogle, Veera Patel, Olivia Robertson, Lillie Sartin, Ryleigh Stokely, Brody Trail, and Kate Williams.
Fourth grade High honors: William Bach, Lily Ball, Avery Blazer, Eli Broyles, Kinleigh Clevenger, Owen Holt, Jacob Howes, Peyton Jones, Sahily Lopez Santiago, Zabrayah Merritt, Keaston Owenby, Thomas Robertson, Gavin Rodgers, David Slagle, James Webb, and Kevin Woods. Honors: Layla Anderson, Alyvia Arnwine, Breyona Barnes, Christopher Boston, Joshua Bryant, Ryuto Carder, Amity Cate, Keegan Collins, Oliver Collins, Aiden Couey, Jaxson Cutshaw, Gianna Do, Hunter Ellison, Emma Forbeck, Jaxcyn Fox, Colton Goins, Kristian Grooms, Madilyn Grooms, Easton Hall, Christian Hartsell, Jett Hembree, Jace Herron, Covan Hurst, Trace Ivey, Destiny Manning, Sophia McCarty, Kyle McMahan, Juan Onate, Drayton Patton, Jaycee Reed, Sawyer Schimming, Alexis Shealy, Ezekial Shehee, Logan Spencer, Sophia Thompson, Isabella Webb, and Weston Witt.
Fifth grade High honors: Olivia Ayala, Samuel Cassady, Carlie Chiasson, Madeline Christian, Cambree Clevenger, Carlisle Brody Coggins, Kamari Crowder, Harper Graham, Beau Grigsby, Kelsie Hudson, Kristina Lane, Benjamin Lee, Cameron Lewis, Thomas Lillard, Abrianna McGaha-Roach, Colton Oury, Ellie Owenby, Dillan Parks, Rylan Thornton, and Josalyn Wilburn. Honors: Samantha Anders, Myla Ball, Railyn Brown, Andrew Carder, Davis Cooper, Jack Crawford, Shalani Cromuel, Averie Dube, Pyper Ealy, Analiese Ellison, Bradley Farmer, Charlie Fuhr, Kylie Gibson, Jacelyn Green, Kennedi Griffin, Ty Lewis, Eastyn Parker, Rylan Parton, Shrey Patel, Layla Russell, Landri Sinard, Myhles Singh-Pederson, Eli Sisk, Ronin Stewart, Averie Terry, Adrianna Watson, and Kendel White.
Sixth grade High honors: Serena Brown, Brooke Broyles, Sarah Cameron, Leia Garner, Charley Hall, Jonathan Hannah, Allie Ivey, Aubree Kimble, Sidalee Nyman, Sophia Runions, Judson Sauceman, and Izzabella Tomlinson. Honors: Bralei Ball, Ashlyn Banks, Sydney Barnes Anders, Aalyia Brown, Keyonce Bryant, Bella Burke, Micah Capps, Wyatt Collins, Nia Do, Madyson Driskill, Kolby Fine, Aaliyah Gaona, Genevieve Grooms, Journey Kyker, Skylar Kyker, Jaylee Lane, Carlie McGaha, Bentleigh Morris, Liliana Munsey, Pranshu Patel, Spencer Reed, Bella Robinson, Rayshon Robinson, Kenna Romines, Noah Shaver, Tristan Suggs, Haydan Thomas, Isabella Watts, and Lilyana Williams.
Seventh grade High honors: Yasmin Ayala, Brylee Blanchard, Grayson Blazer, Connor Burchette, Anna Hammonds, Sophie Mathis, Dev Patel, Manan Patel, Kaylyn Proffitt, Reece Proffitt, Evan Provencal, Isabella Smith, Zachary Williams, and Tyler Wines. Honors: Wyet Bolin, Kalli Crowder, Margaret Dorsey, Bryson Ellison, Anddren Eskew, Zoe Foster, Isaiah Harris, Miley Hartsell, Tyler Hawk, Olivia Hawkins, Charles Jones, Jocelyn Lopez, Stoakley Maples, Natilee Murphy, Alexis Parton, Harsh Patel, Netra Patel, Kason Stewart, Aiden Weeks, and Isaak White.
Eighth grade High honors: Kevin Baxter, Abigail Clevenger, Alynda Davidson, Jonathan Fine, Lofton Ford, Meredith Grooms, Maliha Jamerson, Jade Kuoc, Gavin Norris, Nathan Owens, Shiven Patel, Molly Roberts, Riley Rodgers, Addyson Styles, Helena Summers, Maurice Timmons, and Raelyn Williamson. Honors: Leah Adams, Dustin Blankenship, Baileigh Brazell, Ayden Burke, Skylar Capps, Leanna Card, Hayden Carter, Kobe Cogdill, Hayden Conard, Abigail Cosby, Avani Cromuel, Natalie Ellison, Damean Hall, Cooper Harris, Allison Hartsell, Don Hauser, Jesslynn Hembree, Emma Holt, Talon Leas, Iyana Massengill, Krishna Patel, Elijah Ramsey, Ryheim Robinson, Taylor Shearer, Kaleb Sisk, Garrison Stinnett, Kylee Timmons, Aubrey Williams, Braden Williamson, and Danika Workman.
